Created by Brandon Cullen and Kirk Dewaele, MADabolic has a presence in multiple states in the U.S., mainly on the East Coast. MADabolic is focused on providing innovative strength training to their clients, as the founders are said to be frequently developing innovative training methods to apply at MADabolic.

The main priority of MADabolic is the personal improvement of their clients. They monitor each person’s efforts and evaluate their techniques. The MADabolic team uses constructive adjustments to achieve sustainable and long-term results.

MADabolic’s training program is strength-driven, with an interval system between the workouts. In addition, the company is focused on structure, building a one-year plan for each client.

MADabolic began franchising in 2012 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a MADabolic Franchise

Considered to be one of the first of its kind with an interval and strength-driven program, opening a MADabolic franchise may be a good idea for people who think outside the box, are into fitness and health, and embrace innovative ideas.

There’s no need to have previous experience in the strength training field to open a MADabolic franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the MADabolic brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and efficient operating systems. MADabolic franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

What Might Make a MADabolic Franchise a Good Choice?

MADabolic offers an innovative fitness method, which may provide its clients with a combination of planned workouts and a proper nutrition process. MADabolic headquarters, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, may offer franchisees expertise within the fitness industry, education and training, and strong market support.

The health and fitness market has already reached more than $25 billion. Opening a MADabolic franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a MADabolic Franchise

As you decide if opening a MADabolic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a MADabolic franchise would do well in your community.

To be part of the MADabolic team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the MADabolic franchising team questions.