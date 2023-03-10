Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006

Residential and commercial cleaning
Initial investment
$46K - $172K
Units as of 2020
5 66.7% over 3 years
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 residential cleaning company was rightfully established in 2006 under Petter Nahed. With Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006, Nahed developed safe and affordable personalized residential and commercial maid services that bring non-toxic and ecological floor-to-ceiling cleaning. 

Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 provides effective cleaning strategies to sanitize, disinfect and clean various environments. In 2014, Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 began franchising. It now has several locations in the United States.

 Other services offered by Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 include residential cleaning, premium deep cleaning, customized cleaning, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise

Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 strives to provide quality cleaning services and create an eco-friendly environment for all clients. 

Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 believes it offers a chance to experience a healthy work-life balance. Qualifications that Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchisees should meet include excellent customer service skills, high integrity, a large amount of ambition, and passion for protecting the environment.

Opening a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise a Good Choice?

Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006’s reputation may be attributed to its excellent cleaning standards and medical protection against germs and bacteria during cleaning. The Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team refers to a detailed cleaning checklist and ensures that its staff is equipped with strict health and safety standards. 

Distinct from cleaners who may lack resources, the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team only uses quality products and equipment while also delivering personalized approaches for every cleaning task they perform. New franchisees should expect to maintain the same standards, employ trained staff, and run the business's daily operations, as running a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise is a full-time job.

To be part of the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchising team questions. Also, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise would do well in your community. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years, and Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the company requirements.

Company Overview

About Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006

Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2006
Leadership
Petter Nahed, President
Corporate Address
9825 N.E. 2nd Ave., #530461
Miami Shores, FL 33153
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,750 - $37,500
Initial Investment
$45,625 - $171,588
Net Worth Requirement
$49,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $35,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
