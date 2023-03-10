Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$46K - $172K
- Units as of 2020
-
5 66.7% over 3 years
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 residential cleaning company was rightfully established in 2006 under Petter Nahed. With Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006, Nahed developed safe and affordable personalized residential and commercial maid services that bring non-toxic and ecological floor-to-ceiling cleaning.
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 provides effective cleaning strategies to sanitize, disinfect and clean various environments. In 2014, Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 began franchising. It now has several locations in the United States.
Other services offered by Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 include residential cleaning, premium deep cleaning, customized cleaning, and more.
Why You May Want to Start a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 strives to provide quality cleaning services and create an eco-friendly environment for all clients.
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 believes it offers a chance to experience a healthy work-life balance. Qualifications that Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchisees should meet include excellent customer service skills, high integrity, a large amount of ambition, and passion for protecting the environment.
Opening a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise a Good Choice?
Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006’s reputation may be attributed to its excellent cleaning standards and medical protection against germs and bacteria during cleaning. The Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team refers to a detailed cleaning checklist and ensures that its staff is equipped with strict health and safety standards.
Distinct from cleaners who may lack resources, the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team only uses quality products and equipment while also delivering personalized approaches for every cleaning task they perform. New franchisees should expect to maintain the same standards, employ trained staff, and run the business's daily operations, as running a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise is a full-time job.
To be part of the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 Franchise
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise.
As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchising team questions. Also, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise would do well in your community.
A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years, and Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the company requirements.
Company Overview
About Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2006
- Leadership
- Petter Nahed, President
- Corporate Address
-
9825 N.E. 2nd Ave., #530461
Miami Shores, FL 33153
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 5 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,750 - $37,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $45,625 - $171,588
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $49,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000 - $35,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Maid Green Made Clean Since 2006? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
