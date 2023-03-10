Maid Right
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$104K - $148K
Units as of 2022
34 88.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Maid Right is a house cleaning service company that offers assistance to residential and commercial clients. Customers may be able to rest easy knowing that their services will be thorough and consistent, and delivered by regular, friendly staff.

Maid Right is based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has several franchise units open throughout the United States. As one of the five brands under the Premium Service Brands parent company, Maid Right has been franchising since 2013. 

Why You May Want to Start a Maid Right Franchise

Opening a Maid Right franchise may be a superb choice if you are interested in entering the cleaning service industry but don't know where to start. Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, Maid Right may combine the advantages of owning a small business with the backing of a more prominent, well-known brand.

Opening a Maid Right franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchisees do not necessarily need a dedicated building to run the business, as running a Maid Right franchise from your home or vehicle is possible. You can also operate part-time if you have other commitments. An exclusive territories policy is also set for each franchisee. That said, your hard work, dedication, and passion are still necessary to allow your Maid Right franchise to succeed.

What Might Make a Maid Right Franchise a Good Choice?

Maid Right is a specialized home and commercial maid service that provides non-toxic and environmentally safe house cleaning from floors to ceilings. The company uses eco-friendly products claimed to be more effective in killing 99% of flu and cold viruses. If you're an environmentalist, this aspect of Maid Right could suit your taste.

To be part of the Maid Right team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Maid Right Franchise

As you decide if opening a Maid Right franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maid Right franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maid Right franchising team questions. 

Once awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from Maid Right during the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and technology. After their franchise location has opened, Maid Right franchisees may also receive hands-on coaching and continued support.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Maid Right

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
34 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maid Right franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$103,600 - $147,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Maid Right has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Maid Right? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Maid Right landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Maid Right.

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Firehouse Subs

Subs
Ranked #58
Request Info

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing