MaidThis Cleaning is a cleaning service that specializes in residential and vacation rental house cleaning. It may help clients focus more on their lives and spend more time with loved ones without worrying about doing the dirty work or chasing after flaky cleaners. With MaidThis Cleaning, clients may not need to stress about cleaning their houses, if the maid they hired will show up, or even if they have enough money to pay the cleaner.
Established in 2013, MaidThis Cleaning has been franchising since 2020. MaidThis Cleaning headquarters is located in Carson City, California.
MaidThis Cleaning is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise
The cleaning industry may be stable, and the demand for such services could always be available. If you enjoy cleaning and the feeling of satisfaction that may come with a clean house, then opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise may be a good choice for you.
MaidThis Cleaning doesn't require franchisees to have prior cleaning industry or business experience. Franchisees should be willing to lead a team of trained MaidThis Cleaning workers, provide exceptional customer service, and have a passion for clean environments.
What Might Make a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?
MaidThis Cleaning believes that vacation rental cleanings will rival or even outnumber home cleanings in the near future. Attention to detail and consistency in cleaning services are highly valued in the vacation rental industry and its high volume of service requests. A MaidThis Cleaning franchise may offer this niche in which franchisees can work.
To be part of the MaidThis Cleaning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.
How To Open a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise
As you decide if opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research your local area to see if a MaidThis Cleaning franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the MaidThis Cleaning franchising team questions.
Once awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive extensive support from MaidThis Cleaning during the franchising process. Franchisees will access essential tools to boost their shared digital presence and earn an immediate competitive advantage. MaidThis Cleaning may allow franchisees to join a community of like-minded people with whom they may collaborate and turn for help and support in solving day-to-day business issues.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a MaidThis Cleaning franchise.
Company Overview
About MaidThis Cleaning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Residential Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2013
- Leadership
- Neel Parekh, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
112 N. Curry St.
Carson City, CA 89703
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
- Initial Investment
- $47,600 - $66,550
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- MaidThis Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
