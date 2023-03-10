MaidThis Cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$48K - $67K
Units as of 2021
4 100.0% over 3 years
MaidThis Cleaning is a cleaning service that specializes in residential and vacation rental house cleaning. It may help clients focus more on their lives and spend more time with loved ones without worrying about doing the dirty work or chasing after flaky cleaners. With MaidThis Cleaning, clients may not need to stress about cleaning their houses, if the maid they hired will show up, or even if they have enough money to pay the cleaner.

Established in 2013, MaidThis Cleaning has been franchising since 2020. MaidThis Cleaning headquarters is located in Carson City, California. 

MaidThis Cleaning is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise

The cleaning industry may be stable, and the demand for such services could always be available. If you enjoy cleaning and the feeling of satisfaction that may come with a clean house, then opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise may be a good choice for you.

MaidThis Cleaning doesn't require franchisees to have prior cleaning industry or business experience. Franchisees should be willing to lead a team of trained MaidThis Cleaning workers, provide exceptional customer service, and have a passion for clean environments. 

What Might Make a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise a Good Choice?

MaidThis Cleaning believes that vacation rental cleanings will rival or even outnumber home cleanings in the near future. Attention to detail and consistency in cleaning services are highly valued in the vacation rental industry and its high volume of service requests. A MaidThis Cleaning franchise may offer this niche in which franchisees can work.

To be part of the MaidThis Cleaning team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open a MaidThis Cleaning Franchise

As you decide if opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research your local area to see if a MaidThis Cleaning franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the MaidThis Cleaning franchising team questions. 

Once awarded a franchise, franchisees will receive extensive support from MaidThis Cleaning during the franchising process. Franchisees will access essential tools to boost their shared digital presence and earn an immediate competitive advantage. MaidThis Cleaning may allow franchisees to join a community of like-minded people with whom they may collaborate and turn for help and support in solving day-to-day business issues.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a MaidThis Cleaning franchise.

Company Overview

About MaidThis Cleaning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2013
Leadership
Neel Parekh, CEO
Corporate Address
112 N. Curry St.
Carson City, CA 89703
Social
LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
4 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a MaidThis Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$47,600 - $66,550
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
MaidThis Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where MaidThis Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #109 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
