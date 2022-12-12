Men In Kilts Window Cleaning

Window and exterior cleaning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #334 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$99K - $151K
Units as of 2025
46 Increase 31.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Men In Kilts Window Cleaning

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded 2002
Parent Company Threshold Brands
Leadership Nicholas Brand, Brand President
Corporate Address 77 N. Washington St.
Boston, MA 02114
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2010 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ 3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 46 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Men In Kilts Window Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$38,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$98,600 - $151,450
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$35,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
7 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Men In Kilts Window Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 45 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2-6
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Men In Kilts Window Cleaning landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Men In Kilts Window Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #145 in 2023

Top Home-Based & Mobile Franchises

Ranked #60 in 2024

Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Men In Kilts Window Cleaning.

Sam the Concrete Man

description
Residential and commercial concrete services

Poolwerx

description
Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies

PuroClean

description
Property damage restoration and remediation

Stanley Steemer

description
Carpet, upholstery, HVAC, and air-duct cleaning; water damage restoration

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists with This Franchise That Makes STEM Fun!

High Touch-High Tech franchisees operate without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

How to Turn Your Franchise Conference Into a Year-Round Growth Engine

How to turn a three-day event into twelve months of storytelling, culture-building and brand momentum.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

The SEO Framework I Used to Scale 70+ Franchise Locations

Here's the modern framework that helps every location rank, attract more customers and reduce marketing costs.

By Fahim Ludin
Franchise

Uncover the Hidden Edge Top Franchisors Use to Win (And It's Not More AI)

The real edge franchisors are using today — and why most entrepreneurs overlook it.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here's Why It Matters

Women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Every Thriving Business Owner Must Go Through the 'Hell Zone'

Between your first success and true scale, there lies a brutal, unavoidable stretch.

By David Barr
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing