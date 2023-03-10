Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$258K - $667K
- Units as of 2021
-
44 91.3% over 3 years
Modern Acupuncture's mission is to "make your life better." Whether you're using acupuncture for pain, stress, or skin health, they've brought the ancient Chinese technique to the modern world.
Modern Acupuncture, which was founded in 2016 and began franchising that same year, strives to offer exceptional, affordable acupuncture care in high-traffic retail shopping centers through a spa-like environment. Licensed acupuncturists receive ongoing training to ensure they are up to date with the latest evidence-based research. Zen advisors provide a personalized experience to each patient from the moment they walk through the doors.
With more than 40 locations across the United States, Modern Acupuncture certainly has a presence and wishes to expand even more.
Why You May Want to Start a Modern Acupuncture Franchise
Acupuncture is becoming well-known in the United States as part of the rapidly-growing "alternative" medicine industry.
Opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To boast of their achievements, Modern Acupuncture has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
The management team at Modern Acupuncture believes they have a proven membership model that can result in success and potential growth for its franchisees. An ideal Modern Acupuncture franchisee has an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for changing lives, hopes to inform the public of the benefits of acupuncture, and offers treatments and products to help patients reach and sustain their wellness goals.
What Might Make Modern Acupuncture a Good Choice?
After deciding that you wish to open a Modern Acupuncture franchise and being approved, you will have access to expert help from guides that will support you in every aspect of the franchising process. Someone is there to assist you in choosing a location, negotiating a lease, or completing a build-out process. Modern Acupuncture also may have one vendor to purchase all the equipment and millwork needed to open your site quickly.
Benefits of owning a Modern Acupuncture franchise may include web-based patient files, minimal non-perishable inventory, user-friendly software with automated monthly billing, and convenient hours of operation.
The Modern Acupuncture marketing team will work with you before opening to help create and execute your grand opening and continue to support you throughout the year with planning evaluation tools. Each year, a national strategy is planned by their national marketing advisory council (consisting of regional developers, franchisees, and national marketing and public relations partners). Each quarter, franchisees are guided through promotions, health education awareness, referral and retention strategies, and more.
How To Open a Modern Acupuncture Franchise
As you decide if opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Modern Acupuncture franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To be part of the Modern Acupuncture team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Before you know it, you may be operating the newest Modern Acupuncture franchise.
Company Overview
About Modern Acupuncture
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- ACU Development Inc.
- Leadership
- Matt Hale, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17550 N. Perimeter Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 44 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $258,377 - $666,772
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $425,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Modern Acupuncture has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Modern Acupuncture? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Modern Acupuncture landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Modern Acupuncture.
Right at Home
American Family Care
Rosati's Pizza
Joint Chiropractic, The
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.