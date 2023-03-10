Modern Acupuncture

Modern Acupuncture

Acupuncture
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$258K - $667K
Units as of 2021
44 91.3% over 3 years
Modern Acupuncture's mission is to "make your life better." Whether you're using acupuncture for pain, stress, or skin health, they've brought the ancient Chinese technique to the modern world. 

Modern Acupuncture, which was founded in 2016 and began franchising that same year, strives to offer exceptional, affordable acupuncture care in high-traffic retail shopping centers through a spa-like environment. Licensed acupuncturists receive ongoing training to ensure they are up to date with the latest evidence-based research. Zen advisors provide a personalized experience to each patient from the moment they walk through the doors. 

With more than 40 locations across the United States, Modern Acupuncture certainly has a presence and wishes to expand even more.

Why You May Want to Start a Modern Acupuncture Franchise

Acupuncture is becoming well-known in the United States as part of the rapidly-growing "alternative" medicine industry. 

Opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To boast of their achievements, Modern Acupuncture has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The management team at Modern Acupuncture believes they have a proven membership model that can result in success and potential growth for its franchisees. An ideal Modern Acupuncture franchisee has an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for changing lives, hopes to inform the public of the benefits of acupuncture, and offers treatments and products to help patients reach and sustain their wellness goals.

What Might Make Modern Acupuncture a Good Choice? 

After deciding that you wish to open a Modern Acupuncture franchise and being approved, you will have access to expert help from guides that will support you in every aspect of the franchising process. Someone is there to assist you in choosing a location, negotiating a lease, or completing a build-out process. Modern Acupuncture also may have one vendor to purchase all the equipment and millwork needed to open your site quickly.

Benefits of owning a Modern Acupuncture franchise may include web-based patient files, minimal non-perishable inventory, user-friendly software with automated monthly billing, and convenient hours of operation.

The Modern Acupuncture marketing team will work with you before opening to help create and execute your grand opening and continue to support you throughout the year with planning evaluation tools. Each year, a national strategy is planned by their national marketing advisory council (consisting of regional developers, franchisees, and national marketing and public relations partners). Each quarter, franchisees are guided through promotions, health education awareness, referral and retention strategies, and more. 

How To Open a Modern Acupuncture Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Modern Acupuncture franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Modern Acupuncture team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Before you know it, you may be operating the newest Modern Acupuncture franchise.

Company Overview

About Modern Acupuncture

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2016
Parent Company
ACU Development Inc.
Leadership
Matt Hale, CEO
Corporate Address
17550 N. Perimeter Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
44 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Modern Acupuncture franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$258,377 - $666,772
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$425,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Modern Acupuncture has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
28.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Modern Acupuncture landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

