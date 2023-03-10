Modern Market Eatery is a restaurant company offering a healthy alternative to standard fast-food options. The brand aims to make it simple to consume nutritious and delicious food, no matter where customers are or how little time they have. Modern Market Eatery believes it has the vision to make real food the standard in the fast-food industry.

Established in 2009, Modern Market Eatery has been franchising since 2020. With over 25 restaurant units scattered across the country, Modern Market Eatery is looking to tap into the franchisee market.

Why You May Want to Start a Modern Market Eatery Franchise

Opening a Modern Market Eatery franchise may be an excellent choice for franchisees that have the goal of helping people consume healthy foods with the service speed of traditional fast-food restaurants. Thanks to tech-enabled kitchens, fast ticket times, and solid digital ordering features, allowing customers to enjoy good, quality, fast food is possible. In addition to a broad menu of scratch-prepared foods, Modern Market Eatery also takes environmental sustainability seriously.

To operate the day-to-day operations of a Modern Market Eatery restaurant, Modern Market Eatery requires that franchisees or their authorized operational partners have proven restaurant expertise. To put it simply, if you don't have restaurant management experience yourself, you must hire someone who does.

What Might Make a Modern Market Eatery Franchise a Good Choice?

Modern Market Eatery is committed to using authentic, whole, and sustainable ingredients. These ingredients may be the ones that customers recognize. They are also expected to be organic and local if possible. Artificial flavors and colors, trans fat, hydrogenated foods, antibiotics, hormones, and otherwise strange ingredients are all expected to be avoided in a Modern Market Eatery franchise.

The farmers' market's vibrant, colorful, and savory fare has influenced Modern Market Eatery's cuisine. Every dish may be prepared from scratch. Some of the dishes are traditional, while others are new and unique, but they all are expected to be well-prepared.

To be part of the Modern Market Eatery team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Modern Market Eatery Franchise

As you decide if opening a Modern Market Eatery franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Modern Market Eatery franchise would do well in your community. When looking for a location for your Modern Market Eatery franchise, look in a hip and trendy neighborhood that values quality healthful food.

You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Modern Market Eatery franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Modern Market Eatery brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and local market research.