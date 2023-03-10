Signing out of account, Standby...
#64 Ranked #67 last year
- Initial investment
-
$422K - $568K
- Units as of 2022
-
253 351.8% over 3 years
Monster Tree Service is a work-from-home franchise offering tree removal, emergency tree removal services, land clearing, hazardous tree assessment, thinning, tree/shrub pruning and trimming, stump removal, cabling, or bracing, dead wooding, and plant health care. Monster Tree Service also offers services for cleaning up after a storm and assists clients with insurance claims.
Monster Tree Service was founded in 2006 by Josh Skolnick and began franchising in 2012. Today the company has grown to over 200 locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Monster Tree Service Franchise
Monster Tree Service franchisees need to have a strong work ethic, good management, communication skills, and the ability to work well and communicate with people. Franchisees will constantly be interacting with clients and team members to ensure quality services, making these skills valuable. An ideal franchisee should also love to be outside.
Franchisees may choose to run the business as an owner/operator or manage one or more territories. Typically, franchisees get to set their own schedule and can potentially reduce their schedule during the winter months depending on local climate and weather patterns. Monster Tree Service generally helps franchisees purchase equipment and may offer discounts.
Monster Tree Service has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Monster Tree Service Franchise a Good Choice?
Monster Tree offers all franchisees multiple weeks of training. The first week is a combination of hands-on and classroom training at company headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The second week is onsite training at your location. Franchisees can spread out the training throughout an extended period of time to accommodate your schedule. The onsite training will happen as you get started.
Monster Tree Service also offers continuous support and training to all franchisees, including proprietary software, help with the grand opening, online support, meetings, conventions, and marketing support. Special training on maintaining and caring for trees and plants is available to ensure you are well equipped to run a Monster Tree Service franchise.
How To Open a Monster Tree Service Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Monster Tree Service, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Monster Tree Service franchising team. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To be part of the Monster Tree Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you may be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Monster Tree Service requirements.
Company Overview
About Monster Tree Service
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Lawn & Tree Care
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Scott Hilary, COO
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel More Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 95
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 253 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Monster Tree Service franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $422,166 - $568,358
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.5-6.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Monster Tree Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Monster Tree Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 68 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Monster Tree Service? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Monster Tree Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Monster Tree Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
