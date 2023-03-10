Monster Tree Service is a work-from-home franchise offering tree removal, emergency tree removal services, land clearing, hazardous tree assessment, thinning, tree/shrub pruning and trimming, stump removal, cabling, or bracing, dead wooding, and plant health care. Monster Tree Service also offers services for cleaning up after a storm and assists clients with insurance claims.

Monster Tree Service was founded in 2006 by Josh Skolnick and began franchising in 2012. Today the company has grown to over 200 locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Monster Tree Service Franchise

Monster Tree Service franchisees need to have a strong work ethic, good management, communication skills, and the ability to work well and communicate with people. Franchisees will constantly be interacting with clients and team members to ensure quality services, making these skills valuable. An ideal franchisee should also love to be outside.

Franchisees may choose to run the business as an owner/operator or manage one or more territories. Typically, franchisees get to set their own schedule and can potentially reduce their schedule during the winter months depending on local climate and weather patterns. Monster Tree Service generally helps franchisees purchase equipment and may offer discounts.

Monster Tree Service has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Monster Tree Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Monster Tree offers all franchisees multiple weeks of training. The first week is a combination of hands-on and classroom training at company headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The second week is onsite training at your location. Franchisees can spread out the training throughout an extended period of time to accommodate your schedule. The onsite training will happen as you get started.

Monster Tree Service also offers continuous support and training to all franchisees, including proprietary software, help with the grand opening, online support, meetings, conventions, and marketing support. Special training on maintaining and caring for trees and plants is available to ensure you are well equipped to run a Monster Tree Service franchise.

How To Open a Monster Tree Service Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Monster Tree Service, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Monster Tree Service franchising team. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Monster Tree Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you may be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Monster Tree Service requirements.