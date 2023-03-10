Monster Tree Service
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#64 Ranked #67 last year
Initial investment
$422K - $568K
Units as of 2022
253 351.8% over 3 years
Monster Tree Service is a work-from-home franchise offering tree removal, emergency tree removal services, land clearing, hazardous tree assessment, thinning, tree/shrub pruning and trimming, stump removal, cabling, or bracing, dead wooding, and plant health care. Monster Tree Service also offers services for cleaning up after a storm and assists clients with insurance claims.

Monster Tree Service was founded in 2006 by Josh Skolnick and began franchising in 2012. Today the company has grown to over 200 locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Monster Tree Service Franchise

Monster Tree Service franchisees need to have a strong work ethic, good management, communication skills, and the ability to work well and communicate with people. Franchisees will constantly be interacting with clients and team members to ensure quality services, making these skills valuable. An ideal franchisee should also love to be outside.

Franchisees may choose to run the business as an owner/operator or manage one or more territories. Typically, franchisees get to set their own schedule and can potentially reduce their schedule during the winter months depending on local climate and weather patterns. Monster Tree Service generally helps franchisees purchase equipment and may offer discounts.

Monster Tree Service has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Monster Tree Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Monster Tree offers all franchisees multiple weeks of training. The first week is a combination of hands-on and classroom training at company headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The second week is onsite training at your location. Franchisees can spread out the training throughout an extended period of time to accommodate your schedule. The onsite training will happen as you get started.

Monster Tree Service also offers continuous support and training to all franchisees, including proprietary software, help with the grand opening, online support, meetings, conventions, and marketing support. Special training on maintaining and caring for trees and plants is available to ensure you are well equipped to run a Monster Tree Service franchise. 

How To Open a Monster Tree Service Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Monster Tree Service, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Monster Tree Service franchising team. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Monster Tree Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you may be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Monster Tree Service requirements.

Company Overview

About Monster Tree Service

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Scott Hilary, COO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel More Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
253 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Monster Tree Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$422,166 - $568,358
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3.5-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Monster Tree Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Monster Tree Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
68 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Monster Tree Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Monster Tree Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #64 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #50 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #40 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Lawn & Tree Care in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Lawn & Tree Care Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #11 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

