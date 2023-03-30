Mosquito Authority

Mosquito Authority

Mosquito control
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#294 Ranked #290 last year
Initial investment
$54K - $128K
Units as of 2022
528 19.7% over 3 years
Mosquito Authority works to eliminate mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and other pests from people’s yards and homes. Mosquito Authority can also help businesses eliminate mosquitos around their premises. The company has multiple methods for eliminating these creatures, including misting practices and all-natural products.

Joey Osborne founded Mosquito Authority in the early 2000s while looking for a way to keep his daughter from being bitten by mosquitos. During this process, Osborne learned about the dangers mosquitoes can pose and the diseases they can carry. Mosquito Authority not only aims to make lives more comfortable; they want to create a safer place for people to live.

Why You May Want To Start a Mosquito Authority Franchise

Franchisees interested in running a small business might find this a good option, as only one employee is needed to operate a Mosquito Authority. Franchisees should be self-starters and highly motivated. They should also be able to work independently and engage with clients. For franchisees seeking less hands-on involvement, absentee ownership is also an option. Mosquito Authority is run as a home-based business, which may allow for you to have more freedom in your personal life.

A typical franchise agreement with Mosquito Authority includes exclusive territories and runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Mosquito Authority requirements. Opening a Mosquito Authority franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Mosquito Authority Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquito Authority uses a science-based process to break the lifecycle of mosquitoes. Their process includes identifying, inspecting, and treating for mosquitoes. They then repeat the process every 21 days so that the lifecycle is not simply interrupted.

Franchisees may not need previous background or training in business or mosquitoes. The company will help train and support franchisees for their roles. Franchisees’ responsibilities include tasks such as advertising and hiring employees.

To be part of the Mosquito Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements..

How To Open a Mosquito Authority Franchise

Some of the resources that franchisees receive from the company include management software, marketing support, and a field laboratory. Franchisees can also utilize Mosquito Authority’s national call center and their customer acquisition department. One other resource that franchisees receive is a personal business coach for the first year they are running their business.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mosquito Authority franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Mosquito Authority

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Main Line Brands
Leadership
Chris Buitron, CEO
Corporate Address
346 9th St. S.E.
Hickory, NC 28602
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
528 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Authority franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
$54,000 - $127,700
Cash Requirement
$35,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mosquito Authority offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Mosquito Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mosquito Authority landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mosquito Authority ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #294 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #45 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #74 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing