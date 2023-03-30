Mosquito Authority works to eliminate mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and other pests from people’s yards and homes. Mosquito Authority can also help businesses eliminate mosquitos around their premises. The company has multiple methods for eliminating these creatures, including misting practices and all-natural products.

Joey Osborne founded Mosquito Authority in the early 2000s while looking for a way to keep his daughter from being bitten by mosquitos. During this process, Osborne learned about the dangers mosquitoes can pose and the diseases they can carry. Mosquito Authority not only aims to make lives more comfortable; they want to create a safer place for people to live.

Why You May Want To Start a Mosquito Authority Franchise

Franchisees interested in running a small business might find this a good option, as only one employee is needed to operate a Mosquito Authority. Franchisees should be self-starters and highly motivated. They should also be able to work independently and engage with clients. For franchisees seeking less hands-on involvement, absentee ownership is also an option. Mosquito Authority is run as a home-based business, which may allow for you to have more freedom in your personal life.

A typical franchise agreement with Mosquito Authority includes exclusive territories and runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Mosquito Authority requirements. Opening a Mosquito Authority franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Mosquito Authority Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquito Authority uses a science-based process to break the lifecycle of mosquitoes. Their process includes identifying, inspecting, and treating for mosquitoes. They then repeat the process every 21 days so that the lifecycle is not simply interrupted.

Franchisees may not need previous background or training in business or mosquitoes. The company will help train and support franchisees for their roles. Franchisees’ responsibilities include tasks such as advertising and hiring employees.

To be part of the Mosquito Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements..

How To Open a Mosquito Authority Franchise

Some of the resources that franchisees receive from the company include management software, marketing support, and a field laboratory. Franchisees can also utilize Mosquito Authority’s national call center and their customer acquisition department. One other resource that franchisees receive is a personal business coach for the first year they are running their business.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mosquito Authority franchising team questions.