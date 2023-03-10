Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$50K - $95K
- Units as of 2021
-
4 300.0% over 3 years
Mosquitoes are resilient pests that can easily make the outdoors a no-go zone for families. Just as the name suggests, Mosquito Police are armed and ready to jump into action with just a call.
Started in 2017 by George and Dawn Packard, Mosquito Police was founded on the simple mission that you should always ‘spray your lawn, not your kids!’ By working closely with families, the brand has provided pest control services to eliminate annoying pests.
Customers may appreciate the excellent level of service offered by the Mosquito Police team that could consider mosquito and tick control to be a cakewalk. For homes that need organic coverage for special events or monthly barriers, Mosquito Police may always be there for the rescue.
Why You May Want To Start a Mosquito Police Franchise
If you love working in your community and solving pest problems, owning and operating a Mosquito Police franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Pests may be the most common invasive problem for families, and providers that can handle them with natural and organic solutions are always on demand.
Franchisees typically do not need a background in pest control, and the brand welcomes people with all backgrounds. However, the perfect franchisee should be ready to commit themselves to customer needs by prioritizing pest problems.
Opening a Mosquito Police franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Mosquito Police also gives exclusive territories to help franchisees grow in their communities.
What Might Make a Mosquito Police Franchise a Good Choice?
In an industry where mom-and-pop shops provide subpar services, a well-known brand like Mosquito Police is a welcome solution for customers. The brand brags trained and knowledgeable staff who can accurately diagnose problems and prescribe solutions. Mosquito Police’s 100% satisfaction guarantee for minimally invasive procedures is a promise that customers can rely on.
To be part of the Mosquito Police team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Mosquito Police Franchise
Mosquito Police is based on a solid concept that hinges on an exclusive proprietary method that the believe gets things done. The brand may streamline the franchising process by extending training, operational, and marketing tools to all franchisees.
If awarded a franchise, you can take advantage of total training and support in processes that you can replicate efficiently. As you decide if beginning a Mosquito Police franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mosquito Police franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Mosquito Police
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pest Control
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Mosquito Busters LLC
- Leadership
- George Packard, Owner
- Corporate Address
-
W9529 Mapleview Rd.
Antigo, WI 54409
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Police franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
- Initial Investment
- $49,600 - $95,000
Initial Investment
$49,600 - $95,000
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Royalty Fee
10%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Mosquito Police offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Mosquito Police has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Absentee ownership allowed?
No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
