Motel 6 is a hospitality enterprise famously known as a nice but affordable hotel. They have a whopping network of more than 1,100 economy lodging locations across the United States and Canada. This franchise is one of the most widely recognized brands in budget accommodations, with service experience of over 55 years. The brand was founded in 1962 and began franchising in 1996.

With annual marketing support in network radio, national television, digital advertising, public relations, email, search, and digital adverts, Motel 6 may leave the light on for you to best run your franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Motel 6 Franchise

When you open a Motel 6, you may get a chance to cater to families and budget-minded travelers. You may also provide a selection of amenities including free calling rates, cable television, food serving, and kitchen-equipped suites.

This franchise contains both cheaper and more expensive options, which may help you to attract a wider range of customers. Hospitality typically means you invest in both land and structures. You might get added equity to your property and a continuous cash flow in operations, potentially bettering your franchise.

Opening a Motel 6 franchise may help you bring independent retailers together using a single trademark, business concept, and procedures. You may enjoy useful tools such as standardized procedures, a ready market, pooled advertising, group purchasing efficiencies, and widely recognized franchise awareness.

Their trademark is established, which may reduce the cost of creating and advertising your brand.

What Might Make Motel 6 a Good Choice?

Motel 6 has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past few decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Motel 6 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Motel 6 typically provides quality service with a standardized financial and accounting system. This means that you might get a chance to deliver world-class services to your customers. Supervision and consultancy may be readily available. As a franchisee, you may receive guidance with sales assistance, marketing, and training to go along with their research and innovation.

How To Open a Motel 6 Franchise

Getting started with Motel 6 may be simple and easy. As a potential franchisee, you may want to know the costs involved. Request an information tool kit, which may contain the estimated cost and the startup requirements. These costs may include the royalties paid to the franchisor and professional fees, that include legal expenses, structure branding, furniture, and equipment.

You may also want to do some research on the success of other franchisees. You should also check to see if a Motel 6 franchise is available in your target geographic location. You may recruit management that can provide top-notch service. An efficient team might impact the bottom line of your franchise in general. Choose wisely based on experience, work ethic, and honesty.

Review the agreement with Motel 6, and don't be afraid to consult with an attorney specializing in franchises. Once you have your funding in order, you can sleep well knowing that your Motel 6 franchise is off to a good start!