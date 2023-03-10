Mountain Mike's Pizza is a leading family-style restaurant chain that is known for its delicious pizza. The company was established in 1978, and since then, its mission has been to provide high-quality pizza in a family-oriented environment.

In over 40 years of operation, the company has enhanced and refined its franchising concept. This has made the company a favorite amongst franchisees. Mountain Mike's Pizza offers a wide variety of pizzas, as well as other dining staples such as sandwiches and chicken wings. Customers are offered the chance to create a customized pizza by choosing various toppings, sauce, and crust types. At Mountain Mike's Pizza, there is even an option for gluten-free crust. Today, Mountain Mike's Pizza's annual sales top more than a million pizzas with over 230 units across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

Why You May Want to Start a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise

The Mountain Mike's Pizza franchisees have a unique market position because of their reputation for delivering a great product in the most efficient of ways. Mountain Mike's Pizza community positioning, value pricing, and proven system have played a huge role in building a loyal family customer base for the pizza company.

By buying into this franchise, you get a terrific opportunity to tap into the ever-popular pizza business. The company hosts a franchisor system that stimulates franchise system growth and drives local market share. This kind of support is key to enhancing the franchisees' quality of life. Mountain Mike's Pizza understands that franchisees are the backbone of the business. This is why the company is committed to ensuring its franchisees have everything they need to operate their business.

What Might Make a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Buying into the Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise sets the agreement at 15 years of operation. Your investment grants you access to proven modern equipment, site selection experts, an updated design concept, and the invaluable experience of professionals who have been involved in the dine-in industry for years.

Franchisees will need to meet Mountain Mike's Pizza set net worth and liquid capital requirements to apply. When investing, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise?

To start a Mountain Mike's Pizza, submit a request for consideration form. Upon approval of the request, the franchisor may contact you for an interview. You may then receive and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After establishing mutual consent, you can pay early expenses and sign the franchise agreement.

Site selection can then begin with the guidance of your Mountain Mike's Pizza development agent. As your project nears completion, you will take part in an extensive training program. As soon as you are done with training and your location is complete, you can open your new Mountain Mike's Pizza!