Mountain Mike's Pizza

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Pizza, wings, salad bar, appetizers
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#92 Ranked #107 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$336K - $612K
Units as of 2022
257 21.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mountain Mike's Pizza is a leading family-style restaurant chain that is known for its delicious pizza. The company was established in 1978, and since then, its mission has been to provide high-quality pizza in a family-oriented environment. 

In over 40 years of operation, the company has enhanced and refined its franchising concept. This has made the company a favorite amongst franchisees. Mountain Mike's Pizza offers a wide variety of pizzas, as well as other dining staples such as sandwiches and chicken wings. Customers are offered the chance to create a customized pizza by choosing various toppings, sauce, and crust types. At Mountain Mike's Pizza, there is even an option for gluten-free crust. Today, Mountain Mike's Pizza's annual sales top more than a million pizzas with over 230 units across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

Why You May Want to Start a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise

The Mountain Mike's Pizza franchisees have a unique market position because of their reputation for delivering a great product in the most efficient of ways. Mountain Mike's Pizza community positioning, value pricing, and proven system have played a huge role in building a loyal family customer base for the pizza company. 

By buying into this franchise, you get a terrific opportunity to tap into the ever-popular pizza business. The company hosts a franchisor system that stimulates franchise system growth and drives local market share. This kind of support is key to enhancing the franchisees' quality of life. Mountain Mike's Pizza understands that franchisees are the backbone of the business. This is why the company is committed to ensuring its franchisees have everything they need to operate their business.

What Might Make a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Buying into the Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise sets the agreement at 15 years of operation. Your investment grants you access to proven modern equipment, site selection experts, an updated design concept, and the invaluable experience of professionals who have been involved in the dine-in industry for years.

Franchisees will need to meet Mountain Mike's Pizza set net worth and liquid capital requirements to apply. When investing, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start a Mountain Mike's Pizza Franchise?

To start a Mountain Mike's Pizza, submit a request for consideration form. Upon approval of the request, the franchisor may contact you for an interview. You may then receive and review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After establishing mutual consent, you can pay early expenses and sign the franchise agreement.

Site selection can then begin with the guidance of your Mountain Mike's Pizza development agent. As your project nears completion, you will take part in an extensive training program. As soon as you are done with training and your location is complete, you can open your new Mountain Mike's Pizza!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mountain Mike's Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Mountain Mike's Pizza LLC
Leadership
Chris L. Britt and Edmond F. St. Geme, Co-CEOs
Corporate Address
26 Corporate Plaza, #180
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1981 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ
29
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
257 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mountain Mike's Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$336,300 - $611,600
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mountain Mike's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32-122 hours
Classroom Training
10-35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mountain Mike's Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mountain Mike's Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mountain Mike's Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #92 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #49 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #4 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mountain Mike's Pizza.

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing