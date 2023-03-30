FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$169K - $256K
Units as of 2021
2 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2014, Mr. Potato Spread brings the skin to the game with their potato-themed eatery. French fries, baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, and tater tots are just some of the fare that you’ll get at Mr. Potato Spread. The loaded varieties of their potato dishes, including their trademarked dish, The Crab Pot, may separate the company from the other eateries.

Starches are an essential part of our diet, and Mr. Potato Spread offers gourmet versions of those required starches with additions like smoked sausage, hard-boiled eggs, bay seasoning, garlic butter, and others to jazz up the traditionally bland flavor profile of a regular baked potato. 

Mr. Potato Spread has been franchising since 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise

The road of creation was long for the husband and wife owners of Mr. Potato Spread, who started out serving loaded potatoes in their home. Next, they ran the gauntlet of a commercial kitchen, food truck, and quick service restaurant together while honing their recipes for the next step of accepting new franchisees to adopt their concept.

Mr. Potato Spread believes it offers a unique concept within the dining industry as there were only a few potato-focused eateries before Mr. Potato Spread entered the market. You can get some of these dishes and sides at other establishments, but they’re typically regulated to just side dishes at those places. At Mr. Potato Spread, franchisees are expected to offer attention to detail and use quality ingredients throughout.

What Might Make a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise a Good Choice?

The restaurant's uniqueness and ability to either purchase a stand-alone restaurant or a food truck may separate Mr. Potato Spread from other food franchising opportunities. The quality of the food and the menu could also separate Mr. Potato Spread from other eateries.

To be part of the Mr. Potato Spread team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise

As you decide if opening a  Mr. Potato Spread franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mr. Potato Spread franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mr. Potato Spread franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Mr. Potato Spread brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Mr. Potato Spread franchisees receive support through site selection, grand opening support, and social media. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mr. Potato Spread

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2014
Leadership
Lakita Spann, CEO
Corporate Address
9501 Arlington Expressway, #190
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Potato Spread franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$168,800 - $255,800
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Potato Spread has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27 hours
Classroom Training
32.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mr. Potato Spread? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mr. Potato Spread.

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Crepes, waffles, salads, panini, milkshakes, coffee, alcohol
Ranked #453
Learn More

Clothes Mentor

Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Request Info

Akti Bao

Asian street food
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing