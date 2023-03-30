Founded in 2014, Mr. Potato Spread brings the skin to the game with their potato-themed eatery. French fries, baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, and tater tots are just some of the fare that you’ll get at Mr. Potato Spread. The loaded varieties of their potato dishes, including their trademarked dish, The Crab Pot, may separate the company from the other eateries.

Starches are an essential part of our diet, and Mr. Potato Spread offers gourmet versions of those required starches with additions like smoked sausage, hard-boiled eggs, bay seasoning, garlic butter, and others to jazz up the traditionally bland flavor profile of a regular baked potato.

Mr. Potato Spread has been franchising since 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise

The road of creation was long for the husband and wife owners of Mr. Potato Spread, who started out serving loaded potatoes in their home. Next, they ran the gauntlet of a commercial kitchen, food truck, and quick service restaurant together while honing their recipes for the next step of accepting new franchisees to adopt their concept.

Mr. Potato Spread believes it offers a unique concept within the dining industry as there were only a few potato-focused eateries before Mr. Potato Spread entered the market. You can get some of these dishes and sides at other establishments, but they’re typically regulated to just side dishes at those places. At Mr. Potato Spread, franchisees are expected to offer attention to detail and use quality ingredients throughout.

What Might Make a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise a Good Choice?

The restaurant's uniqueness and ability to either purchase a stand-alone restaurant or a food truck may separate Mr. Potato Spread from other food franchising opportunities. The quality of the food and the menu could also separate Mr. Potato Spread from other eateries.

To be part of the Mr. Potato Spread team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Mr. Potato Spread Franchise

As you decide if opening a Mr. Potato Spread franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mr. Potato Spread franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mr. Potato Spread franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Mr. Potato Spread brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Mr. Potato Spread franchisees receive support through site selection, grand opening support, and social media. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.