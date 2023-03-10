David and Rosalind Katz wanted to start a shoe store, but didn't have the funds to purchase inventory let alone start an entire business. Instead of giving up, the Katzes moved to plan B, opening a sandwich shop in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs in 1980.

My Friend's Place locations specialize in freshly prepared tuna, chicken and egg salad sandwiches. Each shop also offers other sandwich choice, soups, salads and desserts.