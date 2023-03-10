Steve and Alexis Schulze created Nekter Juice Bar in 2010 in pursuit of spreading a healthy lifestyle. This lifestyle includes selling juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and non-dairy ice cream. They found homemade cold-pressed juices fresh and better-tasting. Steve and Alexis saw that people were becoming more health-conscious and that restaurants were also offering healthy alternatives. This encouraged them to set up shop and, two years after its inception, begin awarding franchises. There are now over 150 franchises all throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Nekter Juice Bar Franchise

An ideal franchisee is likely outgoing, friendly, and community-oriented. They should also be passionate about health as a lifestyle. It may be smart for franchisees to possess business and management skills and be capable of running multiple juice bar franchises.

The Nekter Juice Bar business concept is predicated on franchisee-run locations. The business may be fairly easy to operate, with potentially minimal storage needs. Typically, franchisees receive fresh deliveries more than a few times per week.

As a franchisee, you will most likely be provided with franchise support.

What Might Make a Nekter Juice Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

Nekter Juice Bar may stand out from other juice bar franchises because they are more than a juice bar franchise: they are a lifestyle brand. Customers seemingly love Nekter Juice Bar for their authentic and fresh products. Customers can also use Nekter Juice Bar's menu to help them meet their lifestyle and health goals. This might be a good point to advertise to help bring in potential customers.

How To Open a Nekter Juice Bar Franchise

To be part of the Nekter Juice Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Nekter Juice Bar has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Analyze your local market to see if it is oversaturated with juice bar franchises. Too much competition could hinder growth.

After sending for more information and undergoing an initial screening, you'll most likely review the Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the brand and the opportunity. You will also go through the peer review stage, interacting with other franchisees.

At a discovery day event at Nekter Juice Bar headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, you will meet the founders, team members, and other franchisees. After this, the franchisor may award a franchise to you. You may then squeeze this opportunity and serve up authentic and healthy products in your juice bar franchises.