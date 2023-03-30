Nextaff

Initial investment
$127K - $192K
Units as of 2022
33 73.7% over 3 years
Cary Daniel and James Windmiller opened their first staffing agency in 1998. By 2004, the co-founders decided to offer Nextaff franchises, but Cary and James were not ready to stop. 

The duo opened Nextaff soon after by using lessons they had learned from the first company. In 2016, James and Cary joined forces with Tim and Terry Malone. Tim and Terry own Malone Workforce Solutions, and the two companies now share information systems to help meet staffing needs.

Nextaff attempts to help companies meet their staffing demands by matching profiles of its most successful employees with job seekers. 

Nextaff has opened over 20 franchises since beginning to franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Nextaff Franchise

Nextaff uses what they call the X-Factor method to help companies find new hires. Instead of just sending the company a massive amount of resumes, Nextaff looks at key indicators. Nextaff takes the profile of the company's most successful employees and figures out exactly what the company is looking for. Then, Nextaff matches the characteristics in the profile to job seekers.

Nextaff franchisees do not necessarily need to have experience in the staffing industry. However, it is generally good to have experience in the IT or healthcare industries if the franchisee wants to open one of those divisions. It is also a good idea for the franchisee to have business-to-business sales experience. Anyone who wants to go home feeling like they have made a difference in a person's life may find Nextaff to be a good fit. 

What Might Make a Nextaff Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Nextaff team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

If you are awarded a Nextaff franchise, you will receive the following training.

  • Several hours of onboarding

  • At least two dozen hours of online training

  • At least three dozen hours of classroom training

  • At least two dozen hours of onsite training

Nextaff franchisees have access to support through weekly onboarding calls, monthly group training sessions, and various back-office systems.

How To Open a Nextaff Franchise

As you decide if opening a Nextaff franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Nextaff franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Nextaff

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1998
Leadership
Cary Daniel, CEO
Corporate Address
11101 Switzer Rd., #110
Overland Park, KS 66210
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nextaff franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$126,850 - $191,525
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.75%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Nextaff offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Nextaff has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
97 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nextaff landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
