- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$127K - $192K
- Units as of 2022
-
33 73.7% over 3 years
Cary Daniel and James Windmiller opened their first staffing agency in 1998. By 2004, the co-founders decided to offer Nextaff franchises, but Cary and James were not ready to stop.
The duo opened Nextaff soon after by using lessons they had learned from the first company. In 2016, James and Cary joined forces with Tim and Terry Malone. Tim and Terry own Malone Workforce Solutions, and the two companies now share information systems to help meet staffing needs.
Nextaff attempts to help companies meet their staffing demands by matching profiles of its most successful employees with job seekers.
Nextaff has opened over 20 franchises since beginning to franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a Nextaff Franchise
Nextaff uses what they call the X-Factor method to help companies find new hires. Instead of just sending the company a massive amount of resumes, Nextaff looks at key indicators. Nextaff takes the profile of the company's most successful employees and figures out exactly what the company is looking for. Then, Nextaff matches the characteristics in the profile to job seekers.
Nextaff franchisees do not necessarily need to have experience in the staffing industry. However, it is generally good to have experience in the IT or healthcare industries if the franchisee wants to open one of those divisions. It is also a good idea for the franchisee to have business-to-business sales experience. Anyone who wants to go home feeling like they have made a difference in a person's life may find Nextaff to be a good fit.
What Might Make a Nextaff Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Nextaff team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
If you are awarded a Nextaff franchise, you will receive the following training.
Several hours of onboarding
At least two dozen hours of online training
At least three dozen hours of classroom training
At least two dozen hours of onsite training
Nextaff franchisees have access to support through weekly onboarding calls, monthly group training sessions, and various back-office systems.
How To Open a Nextaff Franchise
As you decide if opening a Nextaff franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Nextaff franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Nextaff
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 1998
- Leadership
- Cary Daniel, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
11101 Switzer Rd., #110
Overland Park, KS 66210
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 33 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nextaff franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $126,850 - $191,525
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.75%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Nextaff offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Nextaff has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 100 hours
- Classroom Training
- 97 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Nextaff landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
