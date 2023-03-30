Cary Daniel and James Windmiller opened their first staffing agency in 1998. By 2004, the co-founders decided to offer Nextaff franchises, but Cary and James were not ready to stop.

The duo opened Nextaff soon after by using lessons they had learned from the first company. In 2016, James and Cary joined forces with Tim and Terry Malone. Tim and Terry own Malone Workforce Solutions, and the two companies now share information systems to help meet staffing needs.

Nextaff attempts to help companies meet their staffing demands by matching profiles of its most successful employees with job seekers.

Nextaff has opened over 20 franchises since beginning to franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Nextaff Franchise

Nextaff uses what they call the X-Factor method to help companies find new hires. Instead of just sending the company a massive amount of resumes, Nextaff looks at key indicators. Nextaff takes the profile of the company's most successful employees and figures out exactly what the company is looking for. Then, Nextaff matches the characteristics in the profile to job seekers.

Nextaff franchisees do not necessarily need to have experience in the staffing industry. However, it is generally good to have experience in the IT or healthcare industries if the franchisee wants to open one of those divisions. It is also a good idea for the franchisee to have business-to-business sales experience. Anyone who wants to go home feeling like they have made a difference in a person's life may find Nextaff to be a good fit.

What Might Make a Nextaff Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Nextaff team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you are awarded a Nextaff franchise, you will receive the following training.

Several hours of onboarding

At least two dozen hours of online training

At least three dozen hours of classroom training

At least two dozen hours of onsite training

Nextaff franchisees have access to support through weekly onboarding calls, monthly group training sessions, and various back-office systems.

How To Open a Nextaff Franchise

As you decide if opening a Nextaff franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Nextaff franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.