Nexterus Franchising is a supply chain technology and management company based in New Freedom, Pennsylvania. Nexterus Franchising is a family-owned business organization that has experience working with global, national, and regional transportation companies. These may include truckload, air, ocean, LTL, and parcel corporations.

Nexterus Franchising may be known for its innovative technology and client loyalty. Nexterus Franchising believes it can keep client relationships for an average of 15 years. Some services Nexterus Franchising provides consist of consultation on transportation management, warehousing, distribution, and business analysis.

Nexterus Franchising has used innovative strategies to solve supply chain management challenges since 1946. Starting in 2018, Nexterus Franchising began its franchising efforts to expand its reach further.

Why You May Want To Start a Nexterus Franchising Franchise

Nexterus Franchising may be perfect for franchisees who already have supply chain management experience or a desire to be a part of an ever-evolving business as a service provider. You can share your knowledge while also owning and operating your own business. Nexterus Franchising’s expertise and technology will back your supply chain management skills and a customer-focused attitude.

Nexterus Franchising may not be suited for franchisees who have zero experience in supply chain management. However, you can still apply if you have a long-term, strong desire to enter and learn the ins and outs of the supply chain management industry.

What Might Make a Nexterus Franchising Franchise a Good Choice?

A Nexterus Franchising franchisee has the chance to work with small-to-medium-sized companies, potentially valued at millions of U.S. dollars, to handle their transportation needs. You need to be more than a vendor for these companies; you should also be an advisor and partner. You should be an independent owner-operator involved in every aspect of the business, from planning to shipping.

If you don't have a dedicated building, you can run a Nexterus Franchising franchise from your home or mobile unit. An exclusive territory will be available for you. You can also opt not to have any employees besides yourself. Clearly, your full-time commitment and hard work are needed to ensure success.

To be part of the Nexterus Franchising franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Nexterus Franchising Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Nexterus Franchising franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

As mentioned earlier, Nexterus Franchising is better suited for white-collar supply chain executives who wish to remain in the business of the group. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nexterus Franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Nexterus Franchising brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, technology, and research.