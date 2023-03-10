NorthStar Moving Company

Moving services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$116K - $233K
Units as of 2022
4 33.3% over 3 years
Laura McHolm and Ram Katalan opened NorthStar Moving Company in 1994 in an attempt to shake up the moving industry. NorthStar Moving Company began franchising in 2015.

NorthStar Moving Company offers customers eco-friendly moving, storage, and more. Additionally, the company believes it goes to great lengths to be environmentally conscious.

NorthStar Moving Company is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise

NorthStar Moving Company offers many different services. They help customers move locally, long-distance, and internationally. NorthStar Moving Company also helps with office moves, celebrity moves, and production moves. The company also offers personal storage and commercial storage. Add-on services include help with packing, unpacking, and more.

As NorthStar Moving Company attempts to expand, they are looking for franchisees with proven leadership skills. The moving industry may be extremely labor-intensive; franchisees need to work alongside their employees to complete jobs. Franchisees also need good customer service skills to interact with customers and lead their employees. 

NorthStar MovingCompany franchisees may need to have a strong sense of integrity, as customers will be asking franchisees to help them during stressful times. NorthStar Moving Company franchisees will need to be the owners/operators of their franchise; this is not a franchise that can be a side gig or managed from afar. Franchisees will need a Department of Transportation license, as well as any other licenses or certifications required by the state they are operating in.

What Might Make a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the NorthStar Moving Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How to Open a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise

As you decide if opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a NorthStar Moving Company franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the NorthStar Moving Company franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the NorthStar Moving Company brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, NorthStar Moving Company franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About NorthStar Moving Company

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services
Founded
1994
Parent Company
NorthStar Moving Co.
Leadership
Ram Katalan, CEO
Corporate Address
19401 Business Center Dr.
Northridge, CA 91324
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
104
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$116,000 - $233,000
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
NorthStar Moving Company offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
NorthStar Moving Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6.5 hours
Classroom Training
57.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
