Laura McHolm and Ram Katalan opened NorthStar Moving Company in 1994 in an attempt to shake up the moving industry. NorthStar Moving Company began franchising in 2015.

NorthStar Moving Company offers customers eco-friendly moving, storage, and more. Additionally, the company believes it goes to great lengths to be environmentally conscious.

NorthStar Moving Company is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise

NorthStar Moving Company offers many different services. They help customers move locally, long-distance, and internationally. NorthStar Moving Company also helps with office moves, celebrity moves, and production moves. The company also offers personal storage and commercial storage. Add-on services include help with packing, unpacking, and more.

As NorthStar Moving Company attempts to expand, they are looking for franchisees with proven leadership skills. The moving industry may be extremely labor-intensive; franchisees need to work alongside their employees to complete jobs. Franchisees also need good customer service skills to interact with customers and lead their employees.

NorthStar MovingCompany franchisees may need to have a strong sense of integrity, as customers will be asking franchisees to help them during stressful times. NorthStar Moving Company franchisees will need to be the owners/operators of their franchise; this is not a franchise that can be a side gig or managed from afar. Franchisees will need a Department of Transportation license, as well as any other licenses or certifications required by the state they are operating in.

What Might Make a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the NorthStar Moving Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How to Open a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise

As you decide if opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a NorthStar Moving Company franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the NorthStar Moving Company franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the NorthStar Moving Company brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, NorthStar Moving Company franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.