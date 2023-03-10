Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$116K - $233K
- Units as of 2022
-
4 33.3% over 3 years
Laura McHolm and Ram Katalan opened NorthStar Moving Company in 1994 in an attempt to shake up the moving industry. NorthStar Moving Company began franchising in 2015.
NorthStar Moving Company offers customers eco-friendly moving, storage, and more. Additionally, the company believes it goes to great lengths to be environmentally conscious.
NorthStar Moving Company is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise
NorthStar Moving Company offers many different services. They help customers move locally, long-distance, and internationally. NorthStar Moving Company also helps with office moves, celebrity moves, and production moves. The company also offers personal storage and commercial storage. Add-on services include help with packing, unpacking, and more.
As NorthStar Moving Company attempts to expand, they are looking for franchisees with proven leadership skills. The moving industry may be extremely labor-intensive; franchisees need to work alongside their employees to complete jobs. Franchisees also need good customer service skills to interact with customers and lead their employees.
NorthStar MovingCompany franchisees may need to have a strong sense of integrity, as customers will be asking franchisees to help them during stressful times. NorthStar Moving Company franchisees will need to be the owners/operators of their franchise; this is not a franchise that can be a side gig or managed from afar. Franchisees will need a Department of Transportation license, as well as any other licenses or certifications required by the state they are operating in.
What Might Make a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the NorthStar Moving Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How to Open a NorthStar Moving Company Franchise
As you decide if opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a NorthStar Moving Company franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the NorthStar Moving Company franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the NorthStar Moving Company brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, NorthStar Moving Company franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Company Overview
About NorthStar Moving Company
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Moving/Junk-Removal Services
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- NorthStar Moving Co.
- Leadership
- Ram Katalan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
19401 Business Center Dr.
Northridge, CA 91324
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 104
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NorthStar Moving Company franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee: $50,000
The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system. The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor.
- Initial Investment
- $116,000 - $233,000
The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital.
- Royalty Fee
- 7.5%
A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- NorthStar Moving Company offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- NorthStar Moving Company has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 6.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 57.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more.
