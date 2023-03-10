Novus Glass is a long-standing, reputable brand that consumers have come to rely on for their windshield repair and replacement needs. The brand is a part of Mondofix.

The company started in 1972 and began franchising in 1985. Today, more than 200 Novus Glass locations are in North America, with over 1,700 locations overseas. Novus Glass is searching for franchisees that share their entrepreneurial spirit and vision.

Potential franchisees can add the Novus Glass franchise to an existing business such as an auto dealership, oil change store, car maintenance chain, fleet agency, or car wash. A Novus Glass franchise offers customers services including glass repair, glass replacement, window tinting, scratch removal, and headlamp saver.

Why You May Want to Start a Novus Glass Franchise

As a Novus Glass franchisee, you will become part of a company with more than 40 years of business experience. You may benefit from the latest training and receive continual assistance through industry-leading technology and marketing services.

Novus Glass is a market leader in automotive glass restoration technologies. Owning a Novus Glass franchise may give you prestige as an instant local glass specialist. When you open a Novus Glass franchise, you'll receive decent prices by bulk purchases because the franchisor has secured a better price for glass.

What Might Make Novus Glass a Good Choice?

To be part of the Novus Glass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Novus Glass is a company with a national guarantee. Franchisees may benefit from the experience of the national accounts workers, and you may receive invites to national conferences and regional meetings of the organization.

Novus Glass franchisees can gain other benefits, as well. These benefits may include instant listing on the glass insurance networks, rebates, a Novus Glass website, and glass replacement training for you and your technicians. Additional goods and services that could boost your revenue streams include wiper blades, Novus Glass plastic polish, glass cleaner, and headlamp surface restoration. You will also have access to the internal franchisee communication portal of the company and the Novus Glass franchise mentoring program.

How to Open a Novus Glass Franchise

As you decide if opening a Novus Glass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Novus Glass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Novus Glass franchising team questions.

If you are qualified and decide to open a Novus Glass franchise, you may attend discovery day to meet the Novus Glass team in person and sign a franchise agreement.