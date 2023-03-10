Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #101 last year
- Initial investment
-
$57K - $216K
- Units as of 2021
-
2,013
Novus Glass is a long-standing, reputable brand that consumers have come to rely on for their windshield repair and replacement needs. The brand is a part of Mondofix.
The company started in 1972 and began franchising in 1985. Today, more than 200 Novus Glass locations are in North America, with over 1,700 locations overseas. Novus Glass is searching for franchisees that share their entrepreneurial spirit and vision.
Potential franchisees can add the Novus Glass franchise to an existing business such as an auto dealership, oil change store, car maintenance chain, fleet agency, or car wash. A Novus Glass franchise offers customers services including glass repair, glass replacement, window tinting, scratch removal, and headlamp saver.
Why You May Want to Start a Novus Glass Franchise
As a Novus Glass franchisee, you will become part of a company with more than 40 years of business experience. You may benefit from the latest training and receive continual assistance through industry-leading technology and marketing services.
Novus Glass is a market leader in automotive glass restoration technologies. Owning a Novus Glass franchise may give you prestige as an instant local glass specialist. When you open a Novus Glass franchise, you'll receive decent prices by bulk purchases because the franchisor has secured a better price for glass.
What Might Make Novus Glass a Good Choice?
To be part of the Novus Glass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Novus Glass is a company with a national guarantee. Franchisees may benefit from the experience of the national accounts workers, and you may receive invites to national conferences and regional meetings of the organization.
Novus Glass franchisees can gain other benefits, as well. These benefits may include instant listing on the glass insurance networks, rebates, a Novus Glass website, and glass replacement training for you and your technicians. Additional goods and services that could boost your revenue streams include wiper blades, Novus Glass plastic polish, glass cleaner, and headlamp surface restoration. You will also have access to the internal franchisee communication portal of the company and the Novus Glass franchise mentoring program.
How to Open a Novus Glass Franchise
As you decide if opening a Novus Glass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Novus Glass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Novus Glass franchising team questions.
If you are qualified and decide to open a Novus Glass franchise, you may attend discovery day to meet the Novus Glass team in person and sign a franchise agreement.
Company Overview
About Novus Glass
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Windshield Repair, Automotive Appearance Services
- Founded
- 1972
- Parent Company
- Mondofix
- Leadership
- Steve Leal, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
650 Pelham Blvd., #100
St. Paul, MN 55114
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1985 (38 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 2,013 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Novus Glass franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $56,800 - $216,490
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $1,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Novus Glass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 72-78 hours
- Classroom Training
- 74-96 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
