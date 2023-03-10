Novus Glass
Initial investment
$57K - $216K
Units as of 2021
2,013
Novus Glass is a long-standing, reputable brand that consumers have come to rely on for their windshield repair and replacement needs. The brand is a part of Mondofix.

The company started in 1972 and began franchising in 1985. Today, more than 200 Novus Glass locations are in North America, with over 1,700 locations overseas. Novus Glass is searching for franchisees that share their entrepreneurial spirit and vision.

Potential franchisees can add the Novus Glass franchise to an existing business such as an auto dealership, oil change store, car maintenance chain, fleet agency, or car wash. A Novus Glass franchise offers customers services including glass repair, glass replacement, window tinting, scratch removal, and headlamp saver.

Why You May Want to Start a Novus Glass Franchise

As a Novus Glass franchisee, you will become part of a company with more than 40 years of business experience. You may benefit from the latest training and receive continual assistance through industry-leading technology and marketing services.

Novus Glass is a market leader in automotive glass restoration technologies. Owning a Novus Glass franchise may give you prestige as an instant local glass specialist. When you open a Novus Glass franchise, you'll receive decent prices by bulk purchases because the franchisor has secured a better price for glass.

What Might Make Novus Glass a Good Choice?

To be part of the Novus Glass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Novus Glass is a company with a national guarantee. Franchisees may benefit from the experience of the national accounts workers, and you may receive invites to national conferences and regional meetings of the organization. 

Novus Glass franchisees can gain other benefits, as well. These benefits may include instant listing on the glass insurance networks, rebates, a Novus Glass website, and glass replacement training for you and your technicians. Additional goods and services that could boost your revenue streams include wiper blades, Novus Glass plastic polish, glass cleaner, and headlamp surface restoration. You will also have access to the internal franchisee communication portal of the company and the Novus Glass franchise mentoring program.

How to Open a Novus Glass Franchise

As you decide if opening a Novus Glass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Novus Glass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Novus Glass franchising team questions. 

If you are qualified and decide to open a Novus Glass franchise, you may attend discovery day to meet the Novus Glass team in person and sign a franchise agreement.

Company Overview

About Novus Glass

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Windshield Repair, Automotive Appearance Services
Founded
1972
Parent Company
Mondofix
Leadership
Steve Leal, CEO
Corporate Address
650 Pelham Blvd., #100
St. Paul, MN 55114
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
2,013 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Novus Glass franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,500
Initial Investment
$56,800 - $216,490
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Novus Glass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
72-78 hours
Classroom Training
74-96 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
