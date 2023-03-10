Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza is a restaurant franchise mainly serving pizza, pasta, salad, and beer. Brothers George and John Hadjis are the figures who pioneered the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise.

George and John entered the dining industry by opening a restaurant in California, in August of 1991. The brothers were franchisees of an existing local pizza chain. George and John introduced innovations including home and office delivery, micro-brewed beer, and sports-focused restaurant design.

In 1995, the Hadjis family managed to help the master franchisor open an additional location in San Diego, thanks to the brothers' unique restaurant concept. At the end of 2001, after franchising and opening six more stores under the idea, the family commenced separation talks with the master franchisor, and the name "Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza" was born.

Why You May Want to Start an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise

If you have a desire to own a dining restaurant where a group of people congregate together to watch sports, get some beer after a hard day of work, or have a good time chatting away, then opening an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise may be a perfect choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities.

Opening an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

In Italian, "Oggi'' means "now" or "today." It represents newness and "the here and now," highlighting Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza fresh and high-quality meals.

To be part of the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory if you meet their qualifications.

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

How To Open an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise

Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza seeks new franchisees across the United States.

As you decide if opening an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise.