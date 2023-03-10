Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza

Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza

Sports-themed restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$990K - $1.8M
Units as of 2020
16 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza is a restaurant franchise mainly serving pizza, pasta, salad, and beer. Brothers George and John Hadjis are the figures who pioneered the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise.

George and John entered the dining industry by opening a restaurant in California, in August of 1991. The brothers were franchisees of an existing local pizza chain. George and John introduced innovations including home and office delivery, micro-brewed beer, and sports-focused restaurant design.

In 1995, the Hadjis family managed to help the master franchisor open an additional location in San Diego, thanks to the brothers' unique restaurant concept. At the end of 2001, after franchising and opening six more stores under the idea, the family commenced separation talks with the master franchisor, and the name "Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza" was born.

Why You May Want to Start an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise

If you have a desire to own a dining restaurant where a group of people congregate together to watch sports, get some beer after a hard day of work, or have a good time chatting away, then opening an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise may be a perfect choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. 

Opening an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

What Might Make an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise a Good Choice? 

In Italian, "Oggi'' means "now" or "today." It represents newness and "the here and now," highlighting Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza fresh and high-quality meals. 

To be part of the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory if you meet their qualifications.

Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations. 

How To Open an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza Franchise

Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza seeks new franchisees across the United States. 

As you decide if opening an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Oggi's Pizza and Brewing Co.
Leadership
Estella Ferrera, VP
Corporate Address
1245 Puerta del Sol
San Clemente, CA 92673
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$990,000 - $1,812,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
50
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Oggi's Sports Brewhouse Pizza.

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

CarePatrol

Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Request Info

Pizza Hut

Pizza, pasta, wings
Ranked #60
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing