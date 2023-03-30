Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$351K - $661K
- Units as of 2020
-
115 202.6% over 3 years
OsteoStrong is a biohack that helps you strengthen the skeletal system, otherwise known as the body's foundation. For less than ten minutes a week, OsteoStrong may reduce the need to spend hours at a gym, sweating and exhausting yourself running for miles or lifting weights unnecessarily.
OsteoStrong employs a quick-session concept that can be tailored to even the busiest of schedules. That, coupled with the huge wellness industry, may make OsteoStrong uniquely placed to provide the wellness goals of many worldwide.
OsteoStrong began in 2011 and started to franchise in 2012. Since then, it has opened over 100 franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an OsteoStrong Franchise
OsteoStrong is described as a membership-based integrative health and wellness center. OsteoStrong provides exercise-based non-pharmaceutical options for musculoskeletal strengthening. Some who adopt OsteoStrong practices experience improved bone density, posture, balance, athletic performance, and noticeably less joint and back pain.
If you're a business savvy, health-minded and passionate entrepreneur, then OsteoStrong might be the business for you. With a choice of two unique ownership models, OsteoStrong offers franchisees knowledge of the Osteogenic Loading process, which they will then attempt to use to provide quick and painless results for people of all ages looking to improve their lives by enhancing their skeletal strength.
Depending on the business model potential franchisees choose to adopt, franchisees need to be passionate about making people stronger. Once awarded a franchise, new franchisees will receive a complete turnkey business. They can start operating their new OsteoStrong franchise as soon as they have completed training.
What Might Make an OsteoStrong Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees are advised to carry out their due diligence as they explore the OsteoStrong franchise system. As soon as you've been approved as a franchisee, OsteoStrong will help you choose an ideal location, as well as provide assistance with negotiating your lease.
Not only will OsteoStrong help franchisees acquire all the necessary fixtures and furniture for a new center, but franchisees will also have access to video training that will take them through each Spectrum device, OsteoStrong science, research, scripts and sales techniques, baseline markers, marketing, and iGo360 software training.
Franchisees can also attend OsteoStrong University, a multi-day interactive training that includes information on how to run a business, navigating the first appointment with your clients, and VibePlate/Spectrum Science and Safety.
How To Open an OsteoStrong Franchise
To be part of the OsteoStrong team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Opening an OsteoStrong franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OsteoStrong franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About OsteoStrong
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Health Services
- Founded
- 2011
- Parent Company
- Blue Ocean International Inc.
- Leadership
- Jimmy Youngblood, President
- Corporate Address
-
8524 Hwy. 6 N., #310
Houston, TX 77095
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- # of Units
- 115 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a OsteoStrong franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $350,780 - $660,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- OsteoStrong has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like OsteoStrong? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where OsteoStrong landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to OsteoStrong.
Restore Hyper Wellness
Interim HealthCare
Schlotzsky's
My Eyelab
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.