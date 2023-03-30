OsteoStrong is a biohack that helps you strengthen the skeletal system, otherwise known as the body's foundation. For less than ten minutes a week, OsteoStrong may reduce the need to spend hours at a gym, sweating and exhausting yourself running for miles or lifting weights unnecessarily.

OsteoStrong employs a quick-session concept that can be tailored to even the busiest of schedules. That, coupled with the huge wellness industry, may make OsteoStrong uniquely placed to provide the wellness goals of many worldwide.

OsteoStrong began in 2011 and started to franchise in 2012. Since then, it has opened over 100 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an OsteoStrong Franchise

OsteoStrong is described as a membership-based integrative health and wellness center. OsteoStrong provides exercise-based non-pharmaceutical options for musculoskeletal strengthening. Some who adopt OsteoStrong practices experience improved bone density, posture, balance, athletic performance, and noticeably less joint and back pain.

If you're a business savvy, health-minded and passionate entrepreneur, then OsteoStrong might be the business for you. With a choice of two unique ownership models, OsteoStrong offers franchisees knowledge of the Osteogenic Loading process, which they will then attempt to use to provide quick and painless results for people of all ages looking to improve their lives by enhancing their skeletal strength.

Depending on the business model potential franchisees choose to adopt, franchisees need to be passionate about making people stronger. Once awarded a franchise, new franchisees will receive a complete turnkey business. They can start operating their new OsteoStrong franchise as soon as they have completed training.

What Might Make an OsteoStrong Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees are advised to carry out their due diligence as they explore the OsteoStrong franchise system. As soon as you've been approved as a franchisee, OsteoStrong will help you choose an ideal location, as well as provide assistance with negotiating your lease.

Not only will OsteoStrong help franchisees acquire all the necessary fixtures and furniture for a new center, but franchisees will also have access to video training that will take them through each Spectrum device, OsteoStrong science, research, scripts and sales techniques, baseline markers, marketing, and iGo360 software training.

Franchisees can also attend OsteoStrong University, a multi-day interactive training that includes information on how to run a business, navigating the first appointment with your clients, and VibePlate/Spectrum Science and Safety.

How To Open an OsteoStrong Franchise

To be part of the OsteoStrong team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Opening an OsteoStrong franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OsteoStrong franchising team questions.