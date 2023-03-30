OsteoStrong
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$351K - $661K
Units as of 2020
115 202.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

OsteoStrong is a biohack that helps you strengthen the skeletal system, otherwise known as the body's foundation. For less than ten minutes a week, OsteoStrong may reduce the need to spend hours at a gym, sweating and exhausting yourself running for miles or lifting weights unnecessarily.

OsteoStrong employs a quick-session concept that can be tailored to even the busiest of schedules. That, coupled with the huge wellness industry, may make OsteoStrong uniquely placed to provide the wellness goals of many worldwide.

OsteoStrong began in 2011 and started to franchise in 2012. Since then, it has opened over 100 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an OsteoStrong Franchise

OsteoStrong is described as a membership-based integrative health and wellness center. OsteoStrong provides exercise-based non-pharmaceutical options for musculoskeletal strengthening. Some who adopt OsteoStrong practices experience improved bone density, posture, balance, athletic performance, and noticeably less joint and back pain. 

If you're a business savvy, health-minded and passionate entrepreneur, then OsteoStrong might be the business for you. With a choice of two unique ownership models, OsteoStrong offers franchisees knowledge of the Osteogenic Loading process, which they will then attempt to use to provide quick and painless results for people of all ages looking to improve their lives by enhancing their skeletal strength.

Depending on the business model potential franchisees choose to adopt, franchisees need to be passionate about making people stronger. Once awarded a franchise, new franchisees will receive a complete turnkey business. They can start operating their new OsteoStrong franchise as soon as they have completed training. 

What Might Make an OsteoStrong Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees are advised to carry out their due diligence as they explore the OsteoStrong franchise system. As soon as you've been approved as a franchisee, OsteoStrong will help you choose an ideal location, as well as provide assistance with negotiating your lease. 

Not only will OsteoStrong help franchisees acquire all the necessary fixtures and furniture for a new center, but franchisees will also have access to video training that will take them through each Spectrum device, OsteoStrong science, research, scripts and sales techniques, baseline markers, marketing, and iGo360 software training. 

Franchisees can also attend OsteoStrong University, a multi-day interactive training that includes information on how to run a business, navigating the first appointment with your clients, and VibePlate/Spectrum Science and Safety.

How To Open an OsteoStrong Franchise

To be part of the OsteoStrong team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Opening an OsteoStrong franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the OsteoStrong franchising team questions. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About OsteoStrong

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Blue Ocean International Inc.
Leadership
Jimmy Youngblood, President
Corporate Address
8524 Hwy. 6 N., #310
Houston, TX 77095
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
# of Units
115 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a OsteoStrong franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000
Initial Investment
$350,780 - $660,750
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%+
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
OsteoStrong has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like OsteoStrong? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where OsteoStrong landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to OsteoStrong.

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
Ranked #152
Learn More

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing