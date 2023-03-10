Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$9K - $184K
- Units as of 2020
-
102 22.9% over 3 years
Parisi Speed School is a national sports coaching franchise that has trained more than one million athletes, including at least 130 NFL draft picks. It boasts over 100 locations across the U.S. and the globe. Driving the power of Parisi Speed Schools is a proprietary curriculum that anchors itself in science and sports psychology to draw out the best from every athlete.
As a frontrunner in the sports performance enhancement industry, the Parisi Speed School brand is committed to providing top-notch sports training experience focused on speed and character development for athletes of all abilities and economic levels. All people seven years of age and older are welcome to attend. As a franchisee, you can expect unmatched support in key business areas, from obtaining training certification to consulting along with staffing support and more.
Why You May Want to Start a Parisi Speed School Franchise
There is plenty to look forward to when considering opening a franchise with Parisi Speed School, which has accumulated more than 20 years of youth sports training. For starters, the business model allows you to lock in a specific market through the franchisee's protected territory program. When viewing the velocity sports performance of the Parisi Speed School, it's important to take note of the credibility and respect that the brand has built for itself over the years.
Even with its long-proven system, Parisi Speed School believes that each sports training franchise unit is unique, and franchisees will likely have different support needs in various business areas. This creates one of the best reasons to go for a Parisi Speed School franchise - tactical support plans, which assign some of your responsibilities to the corporate team in support of your unit’s overall operations.
What Might Make a Parisi Speed School a Good Choice?
Parisi Speed School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.
You can choose between the five-year Parisi Speed School franchise and the two-year Parisi Youth Training system as a potential franchisee. When seeking to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchisees set liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Parisi Speed School Franchise
As you decide if you would like to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Parisi Speed School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
The franchise application process begins when you submit an inquiry form. If you and the company agree that you are a good fit, you can continue the process and eventually open up your own Parisi Speed School. Team up with Parisi Speed School and sprint towards the opportunity to franchise.
Company Overview
About Parisi Speed School
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
- Founded
- 1992
- Leadership
- Bill Parisi, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
516 Commerce St.
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 102 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parisi Speed School franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $2,000 - $6,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $9,000 - $183,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Free tactical marketing or business support for six months
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $250-$600/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 30 months
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Parisi Speed School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Parisi Speed School? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Parisi Speed School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
