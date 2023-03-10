Parisi Speed School is a national sports coaching franchise that has trained more than one million athletes, including at least 130 NFL draft picks. It boasts over 100 locations across the U.S. and the globe. Driving the power of Parisi Speed Schools is a proprietary curriculum that anchors itself in science and sports psychology to draw out the best from every athlete.

As a frontrunner in the sports performance enhancement industry, the Parisi Speed School brand is committed to providing top-notch sports training experience focused on speed and character development for athletes of all abilities and economic levels. All people seven years of age and older are welcome to attend. As a franchisee, you can expect unmatched support in key business areas, from obtaining training certification to consulting along with staffing support and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Parisi Speed School Franchise

There is plenty to look forward to when considering opening a franchise with Parisi Speed School, which has accumulated more than 20 years of youth sports training. For starters, the business model allows you to lock in a specific market through the franchisee's protected territory program. When viewing the velocity sports performance of the Parisi Speed School, it's important to take note of the credibility and respect that the brand has built for itself over the years.

Even with its long-proven system, Parisi Speed School believes that each sports training franchise unit is unique, and franchisees will likely have different support needs in various business areas. This creates one of the best reasons to go for a Parisi Speed School franchise - tactical support plans, which assign some of your responsibilities to the corporate team in support of your unit’s overall operations.

What Might Make a Parisi Speed School a Good Choice?

Parisi Speed School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

You can choose between the five-year Parisi Speed School franchise and the two-year Parisi Youth Training system as a potential franchisee. When seeking to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchisees set liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Parisi Speed School Franchise

As you decide if you would like to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Parisi Speed School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

The franchise application process begins when you submit an inquiry form. If you and the company agree that you are a good fit, you can continue the process and eventually open up your own Parisi Speed School. Team up with Parisi Speed School and sprint towards the opportunity to franchise.