Parisi Speed School

Youth sports performance training
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$9K - $184K
Units as of 2020
102 22.9% over 3 years
Parisi Speed School is a national sports coaching franchise that has trained more than one million athletes, including at least 130 NFL draft picks. It boasts over 100 locations across the U.S. and the globe. Driving the power of Parisi Speed Schools is a proprietary curriculum that anchors itself in science and sports psychology to draw out the best from every athlete.

As a frontrunner in the sports performance enhancement industry, the Parisi Speed School brand is committed to providing top-notch sports training experience focused on speed and character development for athletes of all abilities and economic levels. All people seven years of age and older are welcome to attend. As a franchisee, you can expect unmatched support in key business areas, from obtaining training certification to consulting along with staffing support and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Parisi Speed School Franchise

There is plenty to look forward to when considering opening a franchise with Parisi Speed School, which has accumulated more than 20 years of youth sports training. For starters, the business model allows you to lock in a specific market through the franchisee's protected territory program. When viewing the velocity sports performance of the Parisi Speed School, it's important to take note of the credibility and respect that the brand has built for itself over the years.

Even with its long-proven system, Parisi Speed School believes that each sports training franchise unit is unique, and franchisees will likely have different support needs in various business areas. This creates one of the best reasons to go for a Parisi Speed School franchise - tactical support plans, which assign some of your responsibilities to the corporate team in support of your unit’s overall operations.

What Might Make a Parisi Speed School a Good Choice?

Parisi Speed School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability. 

You can choose between the five-year Parisi Speed School franchise and the two-year Parisi Youth Training system as a potential franchisee. When seeking to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, be prepared to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchisees set liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Parisi Speed School Franchise

As you decide if you would like to open a Parisi Speed School franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Parisi Speed School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

The franchise application process begins when you submit an inquiry form. If you and the company agree that you are a good fit, you can continue the process and eventually open up your own Parisi Speed School. Team up with Parisi Speed School and sprint towards the opportunity to franchise. 

Company Overview

About Parisi Speed School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness
Founded
1992
Leadership
Bill Parisi, CEO
Corporate Address
516 Commerce St.
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
102 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parisi Speed School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$2,000 - $6,000
Initial Investment
$9,000 - $183,500
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
Free tactical marketing or business support for six months
Royalty Fee
$250-$600/mo.
Term of Agreement
30 months
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Parisi Speed School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Parisi Speed School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

