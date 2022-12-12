Pest Authority

Pest control
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$41K - $106K
Units as of 2025
347 Increase 97.2% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Pest Authority

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Pest Control
Founded 2011
Parent Company Main Line Brands
Leadership Jason Pritchard, Interim CEO
Corporate Address 2359 Perimeter Pointe Pkwy., #250
Charlotte, NC 28208
Social Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 347 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Pest Authority franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$12,500 - $25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$40,500 - $105,700
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
to 3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Pest Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 4 hours
Classroom Training 15 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
