From late-night emergency calls to keeping in touch with loved ones, phones have become a staple of life in the 21st century. Phone Repair Guy is a brand that helps customers get back on the grid after their phones come to a halt.

Founded in 2016, Phone Repair Guy has evolved with the phone industry. From old beepers to smartphones, tablets, iPods, or even laptops, Phone Repair Guy may be the right place to get timely professional fixes. Whether a phone is having trouble due to water damage, cracked screens, or faulty mics, Phone Repair Guy is ready to fix the issue.

Customers may love Phone Repair Guy because it's a place they can walk in any day and leave with their device problems solved at competitive market prices.

Why You May Want To Start a Phone Repair Guy Franchise

If you love technology, investigating problems, and providing accurate diagnostics, then a Phone Repair Guy franchise might be an exciting opportunity for you. Potential franchisees are individuals who prefer a flexible work schedule and the capacity to learn more about the latest technology. Having technical experience is not necessary, but some experience in the field can be highly beneficial.

While independent entry into the phone repair industry may be easy, thriving in an already crowded and competitive market can be an uphill battle. Opening a Phone Repair Guy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome since you can leverage an existing market and brand presence.  

What Might Make a Phone Repair Guy Franchise a Good Choice?

The phone market has continued to serve an important role in American life, and with customers becoming more conscious about what they spend, professional repair services may always be in demand. Phone Repair Guy has built a system that strives to make every customer visit as satisfactory as possible.

With walk-in stores and remote services, Phone Repair Guy might have technicians ready to meet customer needs whenever they arise. Franchisees are responsible for hiring technicians and training them to streamline business operations.

To be part of the Phone Repair Guy franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a Phone Repair Guy Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if a Phone Repair Guy would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Phone Repair Guy franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Phone Repair Guy throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Company Overview

About Phone Repair Guy

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
Electronics Repairs/Sales, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2016
Leadership
Darwin Ramdhan, CEO
Corporate Address
3291 W. Sunrise Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
5 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Phone Repair Guy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$124,950 - $207,850
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Phone Repair Guy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
2 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
