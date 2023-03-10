Physical Therapy Now

Physical therapy
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #492 last year
Initial investment
$184K - $308K
Units as of 2022
45 50.0% over 3 years
Physical Therapy Now was founded in 2011 by Andres Zapata, a licensed occupational therapist, and clinician. Under Zapata's direction as the franchise's CEO, the brand started franchising in 2015, offering a stable, low expense, and easy to operate opportunity to clinical and non-clinical but qualified franchisees.

Physical Therapy Now has rapidly expanded within its multi-billion dollar industry segment with over 25 franchise units in the U.S. Physical Therapy Now is concentrated in the Florida and Texas areas, and they are offering more countrywide units for result-driven professionals, with or without healthcare-related experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Physical Therapy Now Franchise

In your role as a Physical Therapy Now franchisee, you'll be deploying therapy technicians into an industry that has experienced growth. Physical Therapy Now offers rehabilitation, mobility improvement, and disability-preventing physical therapy to people involved in sports, seeking a healthy lifestyle, or individuals aged 50 and over.

The franchisor has striven to set the standard for superior clientele healthcare, dealing with chronic health conditions, sports injuries, ongoing treatment, and recovery or general therapy issues. Services include chiropractic, occupational and physical therapy, and franchisees can open clinics with healthcare contracts that offer seamless patient access. You'll be offering a growing aged population service like hip, knee, or arthritic clinical treatments while catering to sports-related ailments such as ACL injuries commonly suffered by athletes.

What Might Make a Physical Therapy Now Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Physical Therapy Now team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 10 years.

Physical Therapy Now has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Many states allow you to open a Physical Therapy Now franchise if you're not a certified therapist, and you can hire staff while the franchisor offers tools to keep your overheads low. Physical Therapy Now will likely provide you with hands-on training in administrative, marketing, and clinical aspects of operating your location.

How To Open a Physical Therapy Now Franchise

To begin your journey of opening a Physical Therapy Now franchise, you must first submit an inquiry form.

If the brand thinks you may be a good fit, you may receive further information on the franchise, along with the Franchise Disclosure Document. As you decide if opening a Physical Therapy Now franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community.

After completing your due diligence, a franchise development officer from Physical Therapy Now will schedule a face-to-face meeting with you where you'll discuss the business model, application process, hiring, training, discovery day, patients, and opening your new clinic. Along with your investment, the franchisor will provide on-the-job and classroom lessons, online training, ongoing and marketing support once you have opened your franchise doors.

Company Overview

About Physical Therapy Now

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Physical Therapy, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2011
Leadership
Andres Zapata, CEO
Corporate Address
12277 S.W. 130 St.
Miami, FL 33186
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
45 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Physical Therapy Now franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$47,000
Initial Investment
$183,870 - $308,435
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $400,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Physical Therapy Now offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Physical Therapy Now has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Physical Therapy Now landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
