Physical Therapy Now was founded in 2011 by Andres Zapata, a licensed occupational therapist, and clinician. Under Zapata's direction as the franchise's CEO, the brand started franchising in 2015, offering a stable, low expense, and easy to operate opportunity to clinical and non-clinical but qualified franchisees.

Physical Therapy Now has rapidly expanded within its multi-billion dollar industry segment with over 25 franchise units in the U.S. Physical Therapy Now is concentrated in the Florida and Texas areas, and they are offering more countrywide units for result-driven professionals, with or without healthcare-related experience.

Why You May Want to Start a Physical Therapy Now Franchise

In your role as a Physical Therapy Now franchisee, you'll be deploying therapy technicians into an industry that has experienced growth. Physical Therapy Now offers rehabilitation, mobility improvement, and disability-preventing physical therapy to people involved in sports, seeking a healthy lifestyle, or individuals aged 50 and over.

The franchisor has striven to set the standard for superior clientele healthcare, dealing with chronic health conditions, sports injuries, ongoing treatment, and recovery or general therapy issues. Services include chiropractic, occupational and physical therapy, and franchisees can open clinics with healthcare contracts that offer seamless patient access. You'll be offering a growing aged population service like hip, knee, or arthritic clinical treatments while catering to sports-related ailments such as ACL injuries commonly suffered by athletes.

What Might Make a Physical Therapy Now Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Physical Therapy Now team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and renewal fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of 10 years.

Physical Therapy Now has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Many states allow you to open a Physical Therapy Now franchise if you're not a certified therapist, and you can hire staff while the franchisor offers tools to keep your overheads low. Physical Therapy Now will likely provide you with hands-on training in administrative, marketing, and clinical aspects of operating your location.

How To Open a Physical Therapy Now Franchise

To begin your journey of opening a Physical Therapy Now franchise, you must first submit an inquiry form.

If the brand thinks you may be a good fit, you may receive further information on the franchise, along with the Franchise Disclosure Document. As you decide if opening a Physical Therapy Now franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community.

After completing your due diligence, a franchise development officer from Physical Therapy Now will schedule a face-to-face meeting with you where you'll discuss the business model, application process, hiring, training, discovery day, patients, and opening your new clinic. Along with your investment, the franchisor will provide on-the-job and classroom lessons, online training, ongoing and marketing support once you have opened your franchise doors.