Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#221
Initial investment
$334K - $480K
Units as of 2022
265 4.7% over 3 years
Are you looking to help people set up a splashing good pool patio for their backyards? Then Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa might be the right franchise for you!

Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa is near the front of the pool and backyard market, helping customers to transform their backyards. They are the perfect people for those who love pool life and want their ideal pool. They provide clients with all solutions related to swimming pools and spas. They also sell, repair, and service pools and spas. 

The franchise has varied opportunities in the U.S. With over 250 locations scattered across the country, Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa is a recognizable brand in the pool and spa industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise

Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa may be a good choice if you are looking for a franchise opportunity because they have been around since the 1970s and have not shown many signs of slowing down. They have loyal clients who have continued to stay with the services and expertise offered. 

Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Opening a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

The pool industry may be of high worth, and you can dive into the business with Pinch a Pool Patio Spa. As a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchisee, you might be able to offer both pool repair and maintenance services. Throughout the year, you may have the likelihood to remain in business, regardless of the season.

How to Open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise

There may be a sea of opportunities for you to open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise. If you are ready to splash into this opportunity, you can get started by contacting the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise team. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa team. You may also want to speak with a financial planner and franchise attorney as you begin your journey to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise. 

You may count on the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa to guide you through each step of the process of opening a franchise.

Company Overview

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Home Improvement
Founded
1974
Parent Company
Pool Corp.
Leadership
Adam Heflin, Director of Franchise Development
Corporate Address
6385 150th Ave. North
Clearwater, FL 33760
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
300
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
265 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$334,425 - $480,200
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60-100 hours
Classroom Training
60-100 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #221 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Updated: December 12th, 2022
