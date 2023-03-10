Signing out of account, Standby...
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio SpaSwimming pool and spa retail; pool and backyard maintenance and repair services
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#221 Ranked #176 last year
- Initial investment
-
$334K - $480K
- Units as of 2022
-
265 4.7% over 3 years
Are you looking to help people set up a splashing good pool patio for their backyards? Then Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa might be the right franchise for you!
Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa is near the front of the pool and backyard market, helping customers to transform their backyards. They are the perfect people for those who love pool life and want their ideal pool. They provide clients with all solutions related to swimming pools and spas. They also sell, repair, and service pools and spas.
The franchise has varied opportunities in the U.S. With over 250 locations scattered across the country, Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa is a recognizable brand in the pool and spa industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise
Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa may be a good choice if you are looking for a franchise opportunity because they have been around since the 1970s and have not shown many signs of slowing down. They have loyal clients who have continued to stay with the services and expertise offered.
Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that consist of areas in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make Opening a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The pool industry may be of high worth, and you can dive into the business with Pinch a Pool Patio Spa. As a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchisee, you might be able to offer both pool repair and maintenance services. Throughout the year, you may have the likelihood to remain in business, regardless of the season.
How to Open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa Franchise
There may be a sea of opportunities for you to open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise. If you are ready to splash into this opportunity, you can get started by contacting the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise team.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa team. You may also want to speak with a financial planner and franchise attorney as you begin your journey to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open a Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise.
You may count on the Pinch a Penny Pool Patio Spa to guide you through each step of the process of opening a franchise.
Company Overview
About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1974
- Parent Company
- Pool Corp.
- Leadership
- Adam Heflin, Director of Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
6385 150th Ave. North
Clearwater, FL 33760
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1976 (47 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 300
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
- # of Units
- 265 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $334,425 - $480,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60-100 hours
- Classroom Training
- 60-100 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
