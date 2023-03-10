Pink Bean Coffee provides customers with organic coffee, healthy food, and a place for people to come together. The company’s humble origins started in 2013 at the farmer’s market in Somerset, Massachusetts. Two months later, it opened an express location in Fall River, Massachusetts.

By 2020, popularity had grown enough that Pink Bean Coffee opened its first retail location and expanded the menu not long after the company had enough strength to return to Somerset and set up headquarters.

Pink Bean Coffee is seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start a Pink Bean Coffee Franchise

As Pink Bean Coffee continues to offer franchises, the company looks for franchisees that demonstrate a passion for the brand and people. It is preferable that franchisees have experience in the coffee industry, but everyone is welcome to apply for a franchise.

Pink Bean Coffee potential franchisees need strong leadership and customer service skills. Franchisees need to be willing to learn new things as they follow the company's brand and systems.

What Might Make a Pink Bean Coffee Franchise a Good Choice?

To make Pink Bean Coffee a place for everyone to gather, the brand strives to offer more than the standard cup of coffee. They may offer teas, cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, iced coffees, specialty drinks, smoothies, bowls, breakfast, lunch, and salads. Some menu items are even vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Pink Bean Coffee offers franchisees three different franchise opportunities. The first is the traditional stand-alone location with a reserved territory. The second is an area development where franchisees have a larger reserved territory and plan to open several locations over time. The third is a shipping container model, but this is still in development.

To be part of the Pink Bean Coffee team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pink Bean Coffee Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pink Bean Coffee franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pink Bean Coffee franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Pink Bean Coffee brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Pink Bean Coffee franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pink Bean Coffee franchising team questions.