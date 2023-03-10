Pita Pit
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$322K - $497K
Units as of 2020
540 14% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pita Pit was founded in 1995 by Nelson Lang and John Sotiriadis with the idea of turning fast food into healthy food. The first Pita Pit restaurant opened its doors in Canada and led to its franchising in 1997. 

Pita Pit serves up a combination of healthy food, fast food, good vibes, mainstream music, and fun. With a combination of all these factors, as well as energetic staff and customers, the Pita Pit vibe could be one of a kind in this niche.

Pita Pit has opened over 100 franchises in the United States to go along with another 200+ Canadian franchises and more than 100 international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Pita Pit Franchise

If you are a franchisee looking to open a Pita Pit franchise, you may wonder what kind of traits Pita Pit looks for in a franchisee. An energetic person is a great fit for a Pita Pit franchise, given the kind of vibe it may be known for. Great customer service skills and a good business acumen are traits that a franchisee should bring to the table.

A franchisee looking to invest in a business opportunity that allows them absentee ownership may find this a good business to open. 

What Might Make a Pita Pit Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pita Pit franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Thanks to its proven operational concept and successful business across multiple countries, opening a Pita Pit franchise may be a good choice. While Pita Pit may have a proven business concept, a franchisee still has the opportunity to grow with the franchise as it establishes territories across these countries.

Pita Pit has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Pita Pit Franchise

To be part of the Pita Pit team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Should you pass the initial qualifications, the franchising process may take up to a month, where you may attend a discovery day at the Pita Pit franchise headquarters in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pita Pit franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pita Pit franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pita Pit

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Pita Pit USA Inc.
Leadership
Chris Fountain, CEO
Corporate Address
105 N. 4th St., #201
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
37
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
540 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pita Pit franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$321,934 - $497,382
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pita Pit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
52 hours
Classroom Training
39 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pita Pit? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pita Pit landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pita Pit.

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Sandwiches
Ranked #27
Learn More

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing
Ranked #211
Request Info

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

McAlister's Deli

Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
Ranked #40
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing