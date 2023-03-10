Pita Pit was founded in 1995 by Nelson Lang and John Sotiriadis with the idea of turning fast food into healthy food. The first Pita Pit restaurant opened its doors in Canada and led to its franchising in 1997.

Pita Pit serves up a combination of healthy food, fast food, good vibes, mainstream music, and fun. With a combination of all these factors, as well as energetic staff and customers, the Pita Pit vibe could be one of a kind in this niche.

Pita Pit has opened over 100 franchises in the United States to go along with another 200+ Canadian franchises and more than 100 international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Pita Pit Franchise

If you are a franchisee looking to open a Pita Pit franchise, you may wonder what kind of traits Pita Pit looks for in a franchisee. An energetic person is a great fit for a Pita Pit franchise, given the kind of vibe it may be known for. Great customer service skills and a good business acumen are traits that a franchisee should bring to the table.

A franchisee looking to invest in a business opportunity that allows them absentee ownership may find this a good business to open.

What Might Make a Pita Pit Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Pita Pit franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Thanks to its proven operational concept and successful business across multiple countries, opening a Pita Pit franchise may be a good choice. While Pita Pit may have a proven business concept, a franchisee still has the opportunity to grow with the franchise as it establishes territories across these countries.

Pita Pit has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Pita Pit Franchise

To be part of the Pita Pit team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

Should you pass the initial qualifications, the franchising process may take up to a month, where you may attend a discovery day at the Pita Pit franchise headquarters in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pita Pit franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pita Pit franchise.