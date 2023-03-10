Pizza 9

Pizza
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$74K - $399K
Units as of 2021
14 33% over 3 years
Hasan Aslami combined his sales and marketing skills with his restaurant management experience to develop the Pizza 9 brand. Utilizing fresh ingredients and dough made daily, Pizza 9 soon gained a following of hungry customers.

Aslami started Pizza 9 in 2008. He began franchising the concept in 2009. Each Pizza 9 location offers dine-in, carry-out, and delivery options with several franchise outlets nationwide. The Pizza 9 menu carries pizza rolls, calzones, soups, salads, spaghetti, ravioli, desserts, and of course, lots of pizza. 

Why You May Want to Start a Pizza 9 Franchise

Pizza 9 seeks quality individuals from different states to franchise a new location. If you are customer-focused, detail-oriented, demonstrate outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, have proven management work experience, and possess leadership abilities with great attention to detail, you may be the right candidate for this position.

Opening a Pizza 9 franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive food service industry.

What Might Make a Pizza 9 Franchise a Good Choice?

From the philosophy of providing high-quality services based on consistency, Pizza 9 encourages community spirit and involvement with local fundraising opportunities. New franchisee duties include overseeing day-to-day operations and events at your location, hiring and leading staff, community outreach, and more. A typical Pizza 9 franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the company requirements.

To be part of the Pizza 9 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pizza 9 Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Pizza 9 brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Pizza 9 franchisees receive support through an operations manual, site selection assistance, secret Pizza 9 recipes, and brand-cohesive advertising. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened, including regular meetings and workshops to grow each Pizza 9 location. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pizza 9 franchising team questions.

Also, make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pizza 9 franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible brand growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Pizza 9 franchise. 

Company Overview

About Pizza 9

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Pizza 9 Franchise System
Leadership
Hasan Aslami, CEO
Corporate Address
5643 Jefferson St. N.E., #A
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: New Mexico

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western)

# of Units
14 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pizza 9 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$18,500
Initial Investment
$74,080 - $398,980
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $350,000
Veteran Incentives
$8,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pizza 9 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
96 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
