Bringing New York Style pizza to locations across the country is Pizza Schmizza’s mission. The company aims to provide a welcoming and eclectic atmosphere with an extensive list of interesting and unique pizza combinations. Think alligator pie, steak and potato, even "schpagetti" and meatball.

Different decor may be found in every location, and yet they all are expected to have the same welcoming atmosphere that the company describes with words like serious, happy, edgy, and irreverent. Locations offer many different spins on what may make a fun visit, such as “Pub and Grub” locations and patios that allow dogs. They also always look to have coloring activities for younger guests.

Since beginning to franchise in 2002, Pizza Schmizza has opened over 20 locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Pizza Schmizza Franchise

If you are someone who is looking to sell delicious pizzas, then opening a Pizza Schmizza location may be a desirable move for you. A large part of owning a Pizza Schmizza franchise is gaining catering contracts, and providing excellent services so that consumers return time and time again. Someone who enjoys the marketing aspect of owning a business may find particular interest in the day-to-day activities of a Pizza Schmizza franchisee.

Owners who like to be the face of their business may be interested, as the atmosphere of Pizza Schmizza relies on this trait. In order to provide the best customer service and ensure excellence in their product, franchisees should be willing and able to train their staff to excellence in order to meet customer expectations every day.

What Might Make Pizza Schmizza a Good Choice?

Pizza Schmizza was founded with the goal of “world domination,” which describes its willingness to bring Pizza Schmizza franchises to most areas around the world. This could be a great company to bring to your area if you appreciate unique pizza combinations and menu choices, combined with a fun atmosphere.

To be part of the Pizza Schmizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pizza Schmizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of this, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pizza Schmizza franchising team questions.

If you're determined to be a good fit after filling out an application, you may be asked to visit company headquarters in Salem, Oregon. There, you'll get to tour multiple Pizza Schmizza locations as you discuss logistics with the franchising team.

If you're awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Pizza Schmizza brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.