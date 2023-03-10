Pizza Schmizza

Pizza Schmizza

Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$204K - $592K
Units as of 2022
18 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bringing New York Style pizza to locations across the country is Pizza Schmizza’s mission. The company aims to provide a welcoming and eclectic atmosphere with an extensive list of interesting and unique pizza combinations. Think alligator pie, steak and potato, even "schpagetti" and meatball. 

Different decor may be found in every location, and yet they all are expected to have the same welcoming atmosphere that the company describes with words like serious, happy, edgy, and irreverent. Locations offer many different spins on what may make a fun visit, such as “Pub and Grub” locations and patios that allow dogs. They also always look to have coloring activities for younger guests. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2002, Pizza Schmizza has opened over 20 locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Pizza Schmizza Franchise

If you are someone who is looking to sell delicious pizzas, then opening a Pizza Schmizza location may be a desirable move for you. A large part of owning a Pizza Schmizza franchise is gaining catering contracts, and providing excellent services so that consumers return time and time again. Someone who enjoys the marketing aspect of owning a business may find particular interest in the day-to-day activities of a Pizza Schmizza franchisee. 

Owners who like to be the face of their business may be interested, as the atmosphere of Pizza Schmizza relies on this trait. In order to provide the best customer service and ensure excellence in their product, franchisees should be willing and able to train their staff to excellence in order to meet customer expectations every day.

What Might Make Pizza Schmizza a Good Choice?

Pizza Schmizza was founded with the goal of “world domination,” which describes its willingness to bring Pizza Schmizza franchises to most areas around the world. This could be a great company to bring to your area if you appreciate unique pizza combinations and menu choices, combined with a fun atmosphere.

To be part of the Pizza Schmizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pizza Schmizza Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of this, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pizza Schmizza franchising team questions. 

If you're determined to be a good fit after filling out an application, you may be asked to visit company headquarters in Salem, Oregon. There, you'll get to tour multiple Pizza Schmizza locations as you discuss logistics with the franchising team.

If you're awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Pizza Schmizza brand throughout the process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pizza Schmizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Schmizza Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Ron Berger, Chairman/CEO
Corporate Address
1500 Liberty St. S.E., #160
Salem, OR 97302
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Illinois, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pizza Schmizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$203,500 - $591,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pizza Schmizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
180 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-14
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pizza Schmizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pizza Schmizza.

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing