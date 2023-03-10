Poke Mahi

Poke
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$143K - $295K
Units as of 2022
9
Poke Mahi, founded in 2019, is a restaurant that serves Hawaiian cuisine. They specialize in the Hawaiian classic, the poke bowl. Poke Mahi may stand out amongst their competition with their dedication to fresh ingredients and infusing all the flavors of Hawaii into each dish. Their bowls are made of crispy vegetables and high-quality seafood. They also offer chicken, BBQ ribs, and tofu options.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Poke Mahi has opened several locations in the United States. They are actively seeking to expand their reach in several states, including California, Florida, New York, and Texas.

Why You May Want To Start a Poke Mahi Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Poke Mahi franchise should be organized, ready to grow, implement, and follow a proven business model. Restaurant experience is an advantage but not needed, as training will be provided.

Poke Mahi believes it has built a brand around giving customers an engaging food experience with the freshest ingredients and tastiest recipes. If this idea appeals to you, then you may want to consider starting a Poke Mahi franchise. They may be known for their fresh ingredients and efficient customer service. Using their tasty recipes, your Poke Mahi franchise will attempt to prepare the best bowls that leave people healthy and satisfied.

Poke Mahi's commitment to honoring Hawaiian culture and tradition through their recipes could make them beloved. With your franchise, you may be able to support farmers, butchers, and fisheries and provide delicious, quality, nutrient-dense food to your community.

What Might Make a Poke Mahi Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Poke Mahi franchise may offer you an opportunity to have a stake in the health-conscious food industry. More people seem to be choosing healthier food options as time goes on, which may help your Poke Mahi franchise succeed. 

To be part of the Poke Mahi team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Opening a Poke Mahi franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Poke Mahi Franchise

As you decide if opening a Poke Mahi franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Poke Mahi franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Poke Mahi franchising team questions. 

Poke Mahi supports franchisees with pre-opening development assistance, coaching, and mentoring. Additionally, you will receive the operation manual, policies, procedures and management systems, vendor contracts, menu innovation, roll-out training, and ongoing support and updates.

Company Overview

About Poke Mahi

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2019
Leadership
Hossein Kasmai, CEO
Corporate Address
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Social
Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Florida, New York, Texas

# of Units
9 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Poke Mahi franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$142,770 - $295,000
Net Worth Requirement
$35,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Poke Mahi has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Poke Mahi ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #56 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Food

Ranked #2 in Poke in 2022

Top Food Franchises

