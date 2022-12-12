Precision Door Service is a garage door repair franchise that has served countless homes and businesses in America since 1997. With nearly 100 locations, the brand has become a well-respected one for customers searching for premium-quality garage door installation and maintenance.

In line with its vigorous expansion program through franchising, Precision Door Service now operates a garage door certification facility in its Titusville, Florida headquarters. Headquarters is where all franchisees and technicians will train, with a particular focus on the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Precision Door Service Franchise

As a franchisee, you may enjoy specific benefits from the brand, starting with its innovative door repair training and certification program. Additionally, the company has existing relationships with top vendors, increasing your purchasing power when procuring supplies for your fleet or location signage.

With the company's award-winning graphic design team, franchisees have an advantage over competitors in meeting local advertising needs by being a consistent and prominent advertisement for door services.

The Industrial Development Association (IDS) has classified installations, repairs, and replacements of access systems, including garage doors, as essential services. Additionally, being a national franchise system gives franchisees a wide selection of exclusive markets to choose from. Franchisees may prefer a central urban area or a smaller secondary market. As soon as you have selected and paid for a market, Precision Door Service protects it from other franchisees.

What Might Make a Precision Door Service Franchise a Good Choice?

The Precision Door Service franchise is no stranger to industry awards and recognition, consistently making it on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To be considered as a franchisee, you must meet the company's set investment requirements for net worth and liquid cash availability. Your investment may come with inclusions, such as round-the-clock customer service, national vendor and supplier partners, a professional and optimized website, an intranet system, fleet purchasing programs, corporate and office management training, technical training, advisory council privileges, nationwide branding, extensive advertising, marketing, and operations support.

As you explore your franchise options with Precision Door Service, it would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you gather the necessary items required to franchise.

How Do You Open a Precision Door Service Franchise?

As you make your decision regarding whether to franchise with Precision Door Service, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You may be invited to the Precision Door Service headquarters as you progress through the franchising process so you can meet the team. Here, you will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn more about the company, and speak with fellow franchisees. If you do sign on as a franchisee, you will complete your Precision Door Service training at their garage door certification facility in Titusville, as well.

The Precision Door Service team will assist you throughout the franchising process, including market and site selection, all the way to opening day.