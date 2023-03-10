With well over 50% of American households owning one or more pets, pet services may be in constant demand. Preppy Pet was founded in 2003 and began franchising in 2006. Since then, Preppy Pet has opened several locations in select states across the United States.

The founders of Preppy Pet felt they could offer pet services at affordable prices. They wanted to make their stores a place where four-legged friends were eager to return.

Preppy Pet offers boarding, grooming, daycare, and training services. Preppy Pet’s goal is to help franchisees keep customer prices at a fair rate, hopefully allowing them to gain repeat customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Preppy Pet Franchise

The ideal Preppy Pet franchisee loves animals, especially dogs. Franchisees may need to demonstrate excellent leadership skills, as they will need to hire employees. They may also need some sales and marketing experience since most franchisees manage these aspects independently. Additional skills that may help a franchisee include good time management, organizational skills, and the ability to create a bond with each client and their pet.

Franchisees do not need experience in the pet care industry, but they are expected to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the franchise. This is not a franchise that you can run remotely, or as a side gig; you’re expected to be all in.

What Might Make a Preppy Pet Franchise a Good Choice?

Preppy Pet knows that no two animals are the same, so care may be uniquely provided to each pet that visits a Preppy Pet location. Clients are allowed to take part in a Smell and Tell Tour, which may allow the client and their pets to come and see the facilities and decide if it is right for them. Preppy Pet offers pets a suite to match the size of the pet or pet family. These suites can be customized to meet the pet’s individual needs.

To be part of the Preppy Pet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Preppy Pet Franchise in Your Neighborhood

Before signing any agreements with Preppy Pet, potential franchisees need to do their own research. This research should include possible locations, a list of employees they may need to hire, information and statistics of target customers for competing franchises, and more. Franchisees should also write down any questions they may have for the Preppy Pet franchising team.

Preppy Pet franchisees will receive multiple hours of classroom training and several dozen hours of on-the-job training. This training will allow franchisees to learn about company culture, Preppy Pet operations, and ask any remaining questions about what it takes to operate a Preppy Pet location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Preppy Pet franchise.