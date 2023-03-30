Proforma
Initial investment
$5K - $60K
Units as of 2021
601 5% over 3 years
A dynamic business with an international presence, Proforma is a well-known supplier of business documents and promotional materials to medium and large-sized companies.

From small beginnings in 1978, Proforma has expanded to become one of the top names in its field. Franchising began in 1985, and the company continues to seek franchisees who will help it continue to succeed. Corporate headquarters are located in Cleveland, Ohio.

There are hundreds of Proforma franchises in the United States to go along with dozens in Canada.

The business world has changed a lot since 1978, and Proforma believes it has changed with it. If you believe that working with Proforma suits you, read on for a closer look at their operations.

Why You May Want To Start a Proforma Franchise

A Proforma franchisee will work closely with their customers and help them choose the paperwork, e-commerce, and multimedia that best suit their advertising and business needs. Working with customers demands a friendly, professional approach, so a potential Proforma franchisee should be confident and good with people.

Proforma wants its franchisees to work directly with them; they do not want absentee owners that employ managers to run the business. In addition, the nature of the business allows the franchisee to work from home. If you choose to do this, it may cut out the cost of leasing office space.

Proforma franchise agreements may last for an indefinite period of time.

What Might Make a Proforma Franchise a Good Choice?

Back in the simpler business world of 1978, companies such as Proforma simply supplied stationery, invoices, and the like. The move into branded promotional material was an obvious next step. However, the rise of e-commerce presented businesses with new challenges. Proforma believes it quickly adapted to help businesses find suitable materials for this new environment. Proforma strives to be nimble and efficient.

A Proforma franchisee will act as a sales agent who should reflect the company's values and professionally represent the company. They will ensure that their operation runs smoothly and that their customers are satisfied with the service they provide. 

How To Open a Proforma Franchise

To be part of the Proforma team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

A franchisee can choose to start working with Proforma independently and out of their own premises, potentially cutting costs. Proforma also offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support. Nevertheless, you should thoroughly research your local area to ensure demand for this service. There may be local competition, so you should find out what your competitors offer and the prices they charge.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Proforma franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Proforma

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Advertising Services
Founded
1978
Parent Company
PFG Ventures L.P.
Leadership
Vera Muzzillo, CEO
Corporate Address
8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44131
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
601 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Proforma franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $34,500
Initial Investment
$5,030 - $59,695
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25-1%
Term of Agreement
Indefinite
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Proforma offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Proforma landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Proforma ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #54 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

