A dynamic business with an international presence, Proforma is a well-known supplier of business documents and promotional materials to medium and large-sized companies.

From small beginnings in 1978, Proforma has expanded to become one of the top names in its field. Franchising began in 1985, and the company continues to seek franchisees who will help it continue to succeed. Corporate headquarters are located in Cleveland, Ohio.

There are hundreds of Proforma franchises in the United States to go along with dozens in Canada.

The business world has changed a lot since 1978, and Proforma believes it has changed with it. If you believe that working with Proforma suits you, read on for a closer look at their operations.

Why You May Want To Start a Proforma Franchise

A Proforma franchisee will work closely with their customers and help them choose the paperwork, e-commerce, and multimedia that best suit their advertising and business needs. Working with customers demands a friendly, professional approach, so a potential Proforma franchisee should be confident and good with people.

Proforma wants its franchisees to work directly with them; they do not want absentee owners that employ managers to run the business. In addition, the nature of the business allows the franchisee to work from home. If you choose to do this, it may cut out the cost of leasing office space.

Proforma franchise agreements may last for an indefinite period of time.

What Might Make a Proforma Franchise a Good Choice?

Back in the simpler business world of 1978, companies such as Proforma simply supplied stationery, invoices, and the like. The move into branded promotional material was an obvious next step. However, the rise of e-commerce presented businesses with new challenges. Proforma believes it quickly adapted to help businesses find suitable materials for this new environment. Proforma strives to be nimble and efficient.

A Proforma franchisee will act as a sales agent who should reflect the company's values and professionally represent the company. They will ensure that their operation runs smoothly and that their customers are satisfied with the service they provide.

How To Open a Proforma Franchise

To be part of the Proforma team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

A franchisee can choose to start working with Proforma independently and out of their own premises, potentially cutting costs. Proforma also offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support. Nevertheless, you should thoroughly research your local area to ensure demand for this service. There may be local competition, so you should find out what your competitors offer and the prices they charge.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Proforma franchising team questions.