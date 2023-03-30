Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$5K - $60K
- Units as of 2021
-
601 5% over 3 years
A dynamic business with an international presence, Proforma is a well-known supplier of business documents and promotional materials to medium and large-sized companies.
From small beginnings in 1978, Proforma has expanded to become one of the top names in its field. Franchising began in 1985, and the company continues to seek franchisees who will help it continue to succeed. Corporate headquarters are located in Cleveland, Ohio.
There are hundreds of Proforma franchises in the United States to go along with dozens in Canada.
The business world has changed a lot since 1978, and Proforma believes it has changed with it. If you believe that working with Proforma suits you, read on for a closer look at their operations.
Why You May Want To Start a Proforma Franchise
A Proforma franchisee will work closely with their customers and help them choose the paperwork, e-commerce, and multimedia that best suit their advertising and business needs. Working with customers demands a friendly, professional approach, so a potential Proforma franchisee should be confident and good with people.
Proforma wants its franchisees to work directly with them; they do not want absentee owners that employ managers to run the business. In addition, the nature of the business allows the franchisee to work from home. If you choose to do this, it may cut out the cost of leasing office space.
Proforma franchise agreements may last for an indefinite period of time.
What Might Make a Proforma Franchise a Good Choice?
Back in the simpler business world of 1978, companies such as Proforma simply supplied stationery, invoices, and the like. The move into branded promotional material was an obvious next step. However, the rise of e-commerce presented businesses with new challenges. Proforma believes it quickly adapted to help businesses find suitable materials for this new environment. Proforma strives to be nimble and efficient.
A Proforma franchisee will act as a sales agent who should reflect the company's values and professionally represent the company. They will ensure that their operation runs smoothly and that their customers are satisfied with the service they provide.
How To Open a Proforma Franchise
To be part of the Proforma team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
A franchisee can choose to start working with Proforma independently and out of their own premises, potentially cutting costs. Proforma also offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support. Nevertheless, you should thoroughly research your local area to ensure demand for this service. There may be local competition, so you should find out what your competitors offer and the prices they charge.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Proforma franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Proforma
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Printing/Marketing Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Advertising Services
- Founded
- 1978
- Parent Company
- PFG Ventures L.P.
- Leadership
- Vera Muzzillo, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44131
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1985 (38 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 150
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 601 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Proforma franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0 - $34,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $5,030 - $59,695
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Franchise fee waived
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.25-1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- Indefinite
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Proforma offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Proforma landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Proforma ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
