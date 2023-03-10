Chad Stubbs founded PureChem Carpet Care in 2018. He built the business with the help of decades of experience in the carpet cleaning industry. Over the years, he learned what worked best on carpets and what worked best for customers. Stubbs did extensive research and development to improve the PureChem Carpet Care process. PureChem Carpet Care was developed according to their pure chemicals policy.

At PureChem Carpet Care, hundreds of gallons of water and harmful chemicals may not be used. They hype up their PureSolution to be eco-friendly and have no petroleum chemicals that leave harmful residue behind. Their services include carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and pet odor removal.

Why You May Want to Start a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise

If you want to be part of the carpet cleaning industry, opening a PureChem Carpet Care franchise may be an excellent choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having carpet cleaning experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.

PureChem Carpet Care believes it uses a revolutionary line of products. It operates according to the philosophy that the more you do, the more you keep. A goal of PureChem Carpet Care is to keep clients coming back time and time again. They believe this is done by offering quality services with friendly technicians.

What Might Make a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise a Good Choice?

As you decide if opening a PureChem Carpet Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PureChem Carpet Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the PureChem Carpet Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.

PureChem Carpet Care may offer a discount off the franchise fee for honorably discharged veterans who meet their qualifications.

How To Open a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise

Before you make any financial commitment or sign an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the PureChem Carpet Care franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the PureChem Carpet Care brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through marketing and brand recognition.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a PureChem Carpet Care franchise.