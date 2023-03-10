Signing out of account, Standby...
Chad Stubbs founded PureChem Carpet Care in 2018. He built the business with the help of decades of experience in the carpet cleaning industry. Over the years, he learned what worked best on carpets and what worked best for customers. Stubbs did extensive research and development to improve the PureChem Carpet Care process. PureChem Carpet Care was developed according to their pure chemicals policy.
At PureChem Carpet Care, hundreds of gallons of water and harmful chemicals may not be used. They hype up their PureSolution to be eco-friendly and have no petroleum chemicals that leave harmful residue behind. Their services include carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and pet odor removal.
Why You May Want to Start a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise
If you want to be part of the carpet cleaning industry, opening a PureChem Carpet Care franchise may be an excellent choice for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having carpet cleaning experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial.
PureChem Carpet Care believes it uses a revolutionary line of products. It operates according to the philosophy that the more you do, the more you keep. A goal of PureChem Carpet Care is to keep clients coming back time and time again. They believe this is done by offering quality services with friendly technicians.
What Might Make a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise a Good Choice?
As you decide if opening a PureChem Carpet Care franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PureChem Carpet Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To be part of the PureChem Carpet Care team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
PureChem Carpet Care may offer a discount off the franchise fee for honorably discharged veterans who meet their qualifications.
How To Open a PureChem Carpet Care Franchise
Before you make any financial commitment or sign an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the PureChem Carpet Care franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the PureChem Carpet Care brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through marketing and brand recognition.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a PureChem Carpet Care franchise.
Company Overview
About PureChem Carpet Care
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Carpet & Upholstery Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2018
- Leadership
- Chad Stubbs, President
- Corporate Address
-
758 S. Auto Mall Dr., #15
American Fork, UT 84003
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PureChem Carpet Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $17,995
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $27,995 - $57,995
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $3,599 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $300/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 Years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Field Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
