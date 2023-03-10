In 1974, with gas prices rising and gas stations closing around the country, George "Jig" Warren III and Gary "Moe" Meszaros sought to preserve the culture of those old gas stations by opening Quaker Steak & Lube, a restaurant decorated with old muscle cars.

The company began franchising in 1997, and new locations continue to use vintage cars in their decor. The menu includes chicken wings, steaks, hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, ribs, appetizers, desserts and more.