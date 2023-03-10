Radisson Blu became part of the Radisson Hotel Group in 2009. It is an international company with over 300 units - many of which are at destination locations. Over 100 of those locations are international franchises.

Radisson Blu markets to the upper-upscale sector and is a full-service hotel company. The company creates stylish living spaces for guests whether they are visiting for business or leisure. Radisson Blu seeks to provide unparalleled service and comfort so that all guests can have meaningful and memorable experiences.

Radisson Blu headquarters are located in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Why You May Want To Start a Radisson Blu Franchise

Franchisees who have a passion for serving and creating wonderful experiences might find Radisson Blu to be a good franchise option. The company has a “Yes I Can!” service philosophy and wants to work with individuals who combine a positive attitude and a professional approach.

Franchisees should also display qualities of trust, responsibility, and accountability. Some other attributes Radisson Blu looks for in franchisees include sensibility and practicality in dealing with various situations as they occur, not just theoretical solutions.

Opening a Radisson Blu franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Radisson Blu Franchise a Good Choice?

Radisson Blu room service includes various food and drinks, allowing guests the opportunity to stay in for their meal. Another service the hotels offer is workspaces with smart TVs, chargers, adaptors, and ports to promote productive meetings for guests. Many hotels are located close to airports, minimizing the time and distance guests must travel to catch a flight.

To be part of the Radisson Blu team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a Radisson Blu Franchise

Radisson Blu believes it has created a dynamic business model and made significant investments in its information technology systems. Franchisees will receive support in various areas, including field operations, safety and security procedures, proprietary software, and the grand opening. The company also gives franchisees marketing support through many avenues, including their loyalty program, advertising, and social media pages.

As you decide if opening a Radisson Blu franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson Blu franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Radisson Blu franchising team questions.