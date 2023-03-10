Radisson Blu

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$21.2M - $121.9M
Units as of 2021
331 5.1% over 3 years
Radisson Blu became part of the Radisson Hotel Group in 2009. It is an international company with over 300 units - many of which are at destination locations. Over 100 of those locations are international franchises. 

Radisson Blu markets to the upper-upscale sector and is a full-service hotel company. The company creates stylish living spaces for guests whether they are visiting for business or leisure. Radisson Blu seeks to provide unparalleled service and comfort so that all guests can have meaningful and memorable experiences.

Radisson Blu headquarters are located in Minnetonka, Minnesota. 

Why You May Want To Start a Radisson Blu Franchise

Franchisees who have a passion for serving and creating wonderful experiences might find Radisson Blu to be a good franchise option. The company has a “Yes I Can!” service philosophy and wants to work with individuals who combine a positive attitude and a professional approach.

Franchisees should also display qualities of trust, responsibility, and accountability. Some other attributes Radisson Blu looks for in franchisees include sensibility and practicality in dealing with various situations as they occur, not just theoretical solutions.

Opening a Radisson Blu franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Radisson Blu Franchise a Good Choice?

Radisson Blu room service includes various food and drinks, allowing guests the opportunity to stay in for their meal. Another service the hotels offer is workspaces with smart TVs, chargers, adaptors, and ports to promote productive meetings for guests. Many hotels are located close to airports, minimizing the time and distance guests must travel to catch a flight.

To be part of the Radisson Blu team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a Radisson Blu Franchise

Radisson Blu believes it has created a dynamic business model and made significant investments in its information technology systems. Franchisees will receive support in various areas, including field operations, safety and security procedures, proprietary software, and the grand opening. The company also gives franchisees marketing support through many avenues, including their loyalty program, advertising, and social media pages.

As you decide if opening a Radisson Blu franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson Blu franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Radisson Blu franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Radisson Blu

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Radisson Hotel Group, Americas
Leadership
Jim Alderman, CEO
Corporate Address
701 Carlson Pkwy., #300, MS 4001
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
700
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
331 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson Blu franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$21,234,110 - $121,949,555
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
47-67 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Radisson Blu ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #153 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
