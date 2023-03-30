Signing out of account, Standby...
Radisson Individuals is a hotel brand under the direction of Radisson Hotel Group, Americas, one of the biggest hotel chains with more than 70 countries' housing locations. Starting as a division of Carlson Companies, Radisson Hotel Group, Americas created Radisson Individuals to gather hotels that meet their high quality and service standards while maintaining their unique character and charms.
Radisson Individuals was founded in 2020 and began franchising later the same year. Since then, it has opened several locations worldwide.
Why You May Want To Start a Radisson Individuals Franchise
Radisson Individuals celebrates the uniqueness of its hotel chain, which travelers may find around airports and other significant business and leisure destinations in renowned cities across the globe. Regardless of their location, a Radisson Individuals location is expected to provide options to clients who seek authentic connections with the places they choose to stay in or with properties that create memories.
You may be a good candidate to open a Radisson Individuals franchise if you already own a hotel with an impressive service score. Whether you plan to remain independent or merge with any Radisson Hotel Group, Americas core brand, a Radisson Individuals franchise may give you access to local and regional distribution channels, as well as a breadth of co-branding benefits.
What Might Make a Radisson Individuals Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening your hotel under Radisson Individuals may give you several benefits, such as accessing the contracting power and economies of scale known only to internationally recognized hotel brands.
Furthermore, opening a Radisson Individuals franchise can increase your hotel's visibility and help build your customers' trust while you scale with the global market. Opening a Radisson Individuals franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
As you decide if opening a Radisson Individuals franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson Individuals franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Radisson Individuals Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Radisson Individuals franchising team questions.
To be part of the Radisson Individuals team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Radisson Individuals brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About Radisson Individuals
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 700
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 10 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson Individuals franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $7,438,890 - $36,052,335
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- Varies
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
