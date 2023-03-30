Radisson Individuals is a hotel brand under the direction of Radisson Hotel Group, Americas, one of the biggest hotel chains with more than 70 countries' housing locations. Starting as a division of Carlson Companies, Radisson Hotel Group, Americas created Radisson Individuals to gather hotels that meet their high quality and service standards while maintaining their unique character and charms.

Radisson Individuals was founded in 2020 and began franchising later the same year. Since then, it has opened several locations worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Radisson Individuals Franchise

Radisson Individuals celebrates the uniqueness of its hotel chain, which travelers may find around airports and other significant business and leisure destinations in renowned cities across the globe. Regardless of their location, a Radisson Individuals location is expected to provide options to clients who seek authentic connections with the places they choose to stay in or with properties that create memories.

You may be a good candidate to open a Radisson Individuals franchise if you already own a hotel with an impressive service score. Whether you plan to remain independent or merge with any Radisson Hotel Group, Americas core brand, a Radisson Individuals franchise may give you access to local and regional distribution channels, as well as a breadth of co-branding benefits.

What Might Make a Radisson Individuals Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening your hotel under Radisson Individuals may give you several benefits, such as accessing the contracting power and economies of scale known only to internationally recognized hotel brands.

Furthermore, opening a Radisson Individuals franchise can increase your hotel's visibility and help build your customers' trust while you scale with the global market. Opening a Radisson Individuals franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Radisson Individuals franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson Individuals franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Radisson Individuals Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Radisson Individuals franchising team questions.

To be part of the Radisson Individuals team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Radisson Individuals brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.