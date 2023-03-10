Ramada by Wyndham

Ramada by Wyndham

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#408 Ranked #401 last year
Initial investment
$198K - $9.9M
Units as of 2022
850 2% over 3 years
The Ramada by Wyndham franchise strives to be the ultimate place to book for flexibility! Starting in 1954, Ramada by Wydham began franchising in 1990. It has grown to become one of the largest American multinational hotel chains. Owned by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada has more than 800 hotels in over 60 countries worldwide. Ramada by Wyndham strives to provide quality, comfort, and a luxurious hotel stay for travelers all across the world.

Ramada by Wyndam looks for franchisees who have a passion for travel, quality hotel stays, and helping to better the global community. Many times in the past several decades, Ramada by Wyndham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want Start a Ramada by Wyndham Franchise

Becoming a Ramada by Wyndham franchisee means that you will franchise one of the most well-respected midscale hotels in the world. The Ramada by Wyndham franchise aims to provide premium experiences to leisure and business travelers from all over the world. They strive to offer authentic local experiences with a touch of worldly glamour along with a trademark type of elegance.

Globally, Ramada by Wyndam is one of the most recognized hotel brands. It can be considered the preferred choice for world travelers, especially due to its numerous airport locations and high-quality customer service. Combining a strong global footprint with brand awareness and a unique portfolio of properties provides franchisees a solid start to booking guests. 

What Might Make a Ramada by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Ramada by Wyndham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Opening a Ramada by Wyndham franchise allows you to have a share in the hospitality industry. Ramada by Wyndham is known to have loyal customers and a solid reputation, which may draw in a stable and reliable clientele. The company is also impact-driven, as they strive to touch their guests' lives through high-quality service, good food, and providing relaxing stays.

How to Open a Ramada by Wyndham Franchise

To start a Ramada by Wyndham franchise, you need to submit an inquiry form. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Ramada by Wyndham franchise team. If the brand considers you to be a good fit, you may qualify to open a Ramada by Wyndham franchise. At this point, you can get started with an initial investment.

Expect to undergo training to align yourself and your staff with the Ramada by Wyndham model, brand, and spirit. Ramada by Wyndham wants your franchise to succeed and will work with you to set up your hotel. By the time you open your doors, you may be a confident hotel franchise ready to take on the hospitality world.  

Company Overview

About Ramada by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1954
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
850 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ramada by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$197,550 - $9,855,432
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Ramada by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Ramada by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ramada by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Ramada by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #408 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #191 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

