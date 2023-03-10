Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns

Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns

Hotels/motels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$134K - $2.6M
Units as of 2022
209 7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With various distinct and stylized hotels, hihotels by Hospitality International may offer the amenities and comforts needed when traveling for business or leisure. hihotels by Hospitality International, also known as Hospitality International, represents five nationally recognized hotel brands ranging from economy to mid-level markets.

Hospitality International's five hotel brands are:

  • Red Carpet Inn

  • Passport Inn

  • Scottish Inns

  • Master Hosts Inn

  • Downtowner Inns

Founded in 1971, hihotels by Hospitality International sold their first franchise back in 1977, and with over 200 locations across more than 35 states and Canada, your hihotels by Hospitality International franchise could be next. hihotes by Hospitality International has also begun to expand internationally and is looking to continue to do so.

Why You May Want to Start a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise

Hihotels by Hospitality International is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, respect, and fairness to all. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise may be the right choice for you.

Each of the five hihotels by Hospitality International brands is supported by the same corporate staff, reservations, and marketing systems. Franchisees may have the opportunity to maximize their business investments by managing facilities, policies, and room rates in accordance with their local markets.

What Might Make a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

hihotels by Hospitality International utilizes a reservation system with the latest online technology and software to expose franchised locations to guests worldwide. hihotels by Hospitality International also works diligently to connect each franchisee to their corporate structure by providing them with the direct phone number of each corporate officer and department head. 

Franchisees may be provided with well-planned marketing strategies to generate nights of a full hotel. The marketing services offered are designed to streamline the efforts used to maintain hotel growth. Corporate discount programs, advertising, and e-commerce are among the efforts to support and enhance the previously mentioned reservation services.

How To Open a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise

To be part of the hihotels by Hospitality International team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.

After that, you may find yourself acting as the newest hihotels by Hospitality International franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1971
Parent Company
hihotels by Hospitality International
Leadership
Chris Guimbellot, CEO
Corporate Address
1726 Montreal Cir., #110
Tucker, GA 30084
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
209 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$7,500 - $15,000
Initial Investment
$133,900 - $2,611,700
Royalty Fee
$40/room/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
Included
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
10.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Red Carpet Inn/Scottish Inns/Master Hosts Inns/Passport Inn/Downtowner Inns.

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Hampton by Hilton

Midprice hotels
Ranked #17
Learn More

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing