With various distinct and stylized hotels, hihotels by Hospitality International may offer the amenities and comforts needed when traveling for business or leisure. hihotels by Hospitality International, also known as Hospitality International, represents five nationally recognized hotel brands ranging from economy to mid-level markets.

Hospitality International's five hotel brands are:

Red Carpet Inn

Passport Inn

Scottish Inns

Master Hosts Inn

Downtowner Inns

Founded in 1971, hihotels by Hospitality International sold their first franchise back in 1977, and with over 200 locations across more than 35 states and Canada, your hihotels by Hospitality International franchise could be next. hihotes by Hospitality International has also begun to expand internationally and is looking to continue to do so.

Why You May Want to Start a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise

Hihotels by Hospitality International is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, respect, and fairness to all. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise may be the right choice for you.

Each of the five hihotels by Hospitality International brands is supported by the same corporate staff, reservations, and marketing systems. Franchisees may have the opportunity to maximize their business investments by managing facilities, policies, and room rates in accordance with their local markets.

What Might Make a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

hihotels by Hospitality International utilizes a reservation system with the latest online technology and software to expose franchised locations to guests worldwide. hihotels by Hospitality International also works diligently to connect each franchisee to their corporate structure by providing them with the direct phone number of each corporate officer and department head.

Franchisees may be provided with well-planned marketing strategies to generate nights of a full hotel. The marketing services offered are designed to streamline the efforts used to maintain hotel growth. Corporate discount programs, advertising, and e-commerce are among the efforts to support and enhance the previously mentioned reservation services.

How To Open a hihotels by Hospitality International Franchise

To be part of the hihotels by Hospitality International team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and royalty fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a hihotels by Hospitality International franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team any questions.

After that, you may find yourself acting as the newest hihotels by Hospitality International franchisee.