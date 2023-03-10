Refresh Renovations was founded in 2009 and operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company may be known for its home renovations and commitment to offering affordable and low-stress systems and processes.

The main idea of Refresh Renovations came from the wish to offer homeowners an efficient solution to their home renovations. Refresh Renovations’ specialists may take care of all the steps of the renovation process, which includes council consents, design, scheduling, costings, decorating, and construction.

Refresh Renovations may provide customers with trained professionals and experts in the renovation industry. Services offered include design and planning home-wide, kitchen and bathroom renovations, roof extensions, home office creation, additions and extensions, garage conversions, indoor-outdoor flow, loft room conversions, outdoor renovations, sunroom additions, heating, and air conditioning.

Refresh Renovations began franchising in 2010 and has expanded into the international market, while also having several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Refresh Renovations Franchise

To open a Refresh Renovations franchise, a franchisee may not need any experience in the residential renovation field. Franchisees can hire workers to complete the renovations while operating the business from a managerial aspect.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Refresh Renovations brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Refresh Renovations Franchise a Good Choice?

Refresh Renovation franchisees may have market potential, strong customer service offered by the Refresh Renovations corporate team, a custom-designed cloud-based IT system, and powerful marketing and branding.

Opening a Refresh Renovations franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Refresh Renovations team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Refresh Renovations Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Refresh Renovations franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Refresh Renovations franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Refresh Renovations franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Refresh Renovations franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.