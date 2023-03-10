Refresh Renovations

Residential renovations
Initial investment
$129K - $190K
Units as of 2020
66 112.9% over 3 years
Refresh Renovations was founded in 2009 and operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company may be known for its home renovations and commitment to offering affordable and low-stress systems and processes.

The main idea of Refresh Renovations came from the wish to offer homeowners an efficient solution to their home renovations. Refresh Renovations’ specialists may take care of all the steps of the renovation process, which includes council consents, design, scheduling, costings, decorating, and construction.

Refresh Renovations may provide customers with trained professionals and experts in the renovation industry. Services offered include design and planning home-wide, kitchen and bathroom renovations, roof extensions, home office creation, additions and extensions, garage conversions, indoor-outdoor flow, loft room conversions, outdoor renovations, sunroom additions, heating, and air conditioning.

Refresh Renovations began franchising in 2010 and has expanded into the international market, while also having several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Refresh Renovations Franchise

To open a Refresh Renovations franchise, a franchisee may not need any experience in the residential renovation field. Franchisees can hire workers to complete the renovations while operating the business from a managerial aspect.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Refresh Renovations brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Refresh Renovations Franchise a Good Choice?

Refresh Renovation franchisees may have market potential, strong customer service offered by the Refresh Renovations corporate team, a custom-designed cloud-based IT system, and powerful marketing and branding.

Opening a Refresh Renovations franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Refresh Renovations team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Refresh Renovations Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Refresh Renovations franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Refresh Renovations franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Refresh Renovations franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Refresh Renovations franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Refresh Renovations

Related Categories
Home Improvement, Building & Remodeling
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Renovation Franchise North America LLC
Leadership
Paul English, CEO
Corporate Address
415 S. Florida Blanca St.
Pensacola, FL 32502
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
66 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Refresh Renovations franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$128,927 - $189,977
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Refresh Renovations has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14-29 hours
Classroom Training
21-28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
