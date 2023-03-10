Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$187K - $382K
- Units as of 2022
-
81 12% over 3 years
In America, the annual cost of chronic back pain, which is included in the amount spent in the broad category of health and wellness, ranges in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The demand for chronic pain relief is growing because Americans feel there is nothing much to do to find relief.
Relax the Back is a furniture store that offers a wide variety of products aimed at helping their clients relax, including mattresses, recliners, and even zero gravity chair massage furniture. The goal of this company is to lessen chronic back pain through its products.
The family-owned business opened in 1984 and has expanded its reach with many franchises across the country. With a large pool of locations, Relax the Back has been franchising for decades, bringing relief to communities across the country.
Why You May Want to Start a Relax the Back Franchise
A familiar Google search a customer may use is "places to go to relieve stress near me." We live stressful lives, and luckily for us, Relax the Back helps us rest and relax while taking care of our bodies.
Relax the Back provides potential franchisees with all the support they need. Assistance comes from Relax the Back with site selection and development, training, merchandising, sales and marketing, and operations guidance. Through the franchise mentorship program, you have access to much-needed advice at any time throughout operations.
Training at Relax the Back University may allow you to learn more about various aspects of the business, including vendor relations, marketing, sales, and talent management. Franchisees may also be supported and guided through mentorship opportunities, ongoing training and webinars, and sales conferences.
What Might Make a Relax the Back Franchise a Good Choice?
The company may help franchises partner with medical professionals who will refer clients to you. This practice may help grow your customer base and bring in sales of items to offices and various workplaces.
To franchise with Relax the Back, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees and ad fees. The typical length of a term of agreement with Relax the Back is ten years.
How to Open a Relax the Back Franchise
When you find yourself deciding whether you want to open a Relax the Back franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you decide that Relax the Back is worth the investment, you will have multiple interviews with the franchising team. If both parties decide to partner, you may then officially become a franchisee. This is officiated by signing the franchise agreement and paying all relevant fees. After that, you'll be well on your way to helping your community sit back and relax.
Company Overview
About Relax The Back
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 1984
- Leadership
- Andrew Cohen, President
- Corporate Address
-
4600 E. Conant St.
Long Beach, CA 90808-1874
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1989 (34 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 81 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Relax The Back franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $186,580 - $381,510
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- to 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Relax The Back has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 98 hours
- Classroom Training
- 33 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Relax The Back landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
