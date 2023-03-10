In America, the annual cost of chronic back pain, which is included in the amount spent in the broad category of health and wellness, ranges in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The demand for chronic pain relief is growing because Americans feel there is nothing much to do to find relief.

Relax the Back is a furniture store that offers a wide variety of products aimed at helping their clients relax, including mattresses, recliners, and even zero gravity chair massage furniture. The goal of this company is to lessen chronic back pain through its products.

The family-owned business opened in 1984 and has expanded its reach with many franchises across the country. With a large pool of locations, Relax the Back has been franchising for decades, bringing relief to communities across the country.

Why You May Want to Start a Relax the Back Franchise

A familiar Google search a customer may use is "places to go to relieve stress near me." We live stressful lives, and luckily for us, Relax the Back helps us rest and relax while taking care of our bodies.

Relax the Back provides potential franchisees with all the support they need. Assistance comes from Relax the Back with site selection and development, training, merchandising, sales and marketing, and operations guidance. Through the franchise mentorship program, you have access to much-needed advice at any time throughout operations.

Training at Relax the Back University may allow you to learn more about various aspects of the business, including vendor relations, marketing, sales, and talent management. Franchisees may also be supported and guided through mentorship opportunities, ongoing training and webinars, and sales conferences.

What Might Make a Relax the Back Franchise a Good Choice?

The company may help franchises partner with medical professionals who will refer clients to you. This practice may help grow your customer base and bring in sales of items to offices and various workplaces.

To franchise with Relax the Back, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees and ad fees. The typical length of a term of agreement with Relax the Back is ten years.

How to Open a Relax the Back Franchise

When you find yourself deciding whether you want to open a Relax the Back franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you decide that Relax the Back is worth the investment, you will have multiple interviews with the franchising team. If both parties decide to partner, you may then officially become a franchisee. This is officiated by signing the franchise agreement and paying all relevant fees. After that, you'll be well on your way to helping your community sit back and relax.