Relax The Back
Initial investment
$187K - $382K
Units as of 2022
81 12% over 3 years
In America, the annual cost of chronic back pain, which is included in the amount spent in the broad category of health and wellness, ranges in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The demand for chronic pain relief is growing because Americans feel there is nothing much to do to find relief.

Relax the Back is a furniture store that offers a wide variety of products aimed at helping their clients relax, including mattresses, recliners, and even zero gravity chair massage furniture. The goal of this company is to lessen chronic back pain through its products. 

The family-owned business opened in 1984 and has expanded its reach with many franchises across the country. With a large pool of locations, Relax the Back has been franchising for decades, bringing relief to communities across the country. 

Why You May Want to Start a Relax the Back Franchise

A familiar Google search a customer may use is "places to go to relieve stress near me." We live stressful lives, and luckily for us, Relax the Back helps us rest and relax while taking care of our bodies. 

Relax the Back provides potential franchisees with all the support they need. Assistance comes from Relax the Back with site selection and development, training, merchandising, sales and marketing, and operations guidance. Through the franchise mentorship program, you have access to much-needed advice at any time throughout operations. 

Training at Relax the Back University may allow you to learn more about various aspects of the business, including vendor relations, marketing, sales, and talent management. Franchisees may also be supported and guided through mentorship opportunities, ongoing training and webinars, and sales conferences.

What Might Make a Relax the Back Franchise a Good Choice?

The company may help franchises partner with medical professionals who will refer clients to you. This practice may help grow your customer base and bring in sales of items to offices and various workplaces.

To franchise with Relax the Back, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. These will include royalty percentages and fees and ad fees. The typical length of a term of agreement with Relax the Back is ten years.

How to Open a Relax the Back Franchise

When you find yourself deciding whether you want to open a Relax the Back franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you decide that Relax the Back is worth the investment, you will have multiple interviews with the franchising team. If both parties decide to partner, you may then officially become a franchisee. This is officiated by signing the franchise agreement and paying all relevant fees. After that, you'll be well on your way to helping your community sit back and relax.

Company Overview

About Relax The Back

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Products, Miscellaneous Health Services, Furniture & Appliances, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1984
Leadership
Andrew Cohen, President
Corporate Address
4600 E. Conant St.
Long Beach, CA 90808-1874
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
81 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Relax The Back franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$186,580 - $381,510
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
to 5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Relax The Back has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
98 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Relax The Back landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

