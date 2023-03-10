Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#78 Ranked #152 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$642K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
155 520.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Do you want to help people feel better, work harder, and enjoy more satisfaction? Restore Hyper Wellness is here to help you do that. As a health-focused company, Restore Hyper Wellness' goal is to help people manage chronic pain, accelerate the healing of injuries, restore athleticism, and improve the longevity of health.

Since scientific and medical studies support their services, their advanced technology may be ahead of the competition. Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, Restore Hyper Wellness has experienced accelerated growth, as it has over 70 franchised units throughout the United States. They plan to open several hundred more in the coming years.

Why You May Want to Start a Restore Hyper Wellness Franchise

Restore Hyper Wellness is a brand for individuals looking to better other people's lives. If you feel the call to serve others, this company offers you the opportunity to help them improve their productivity and ease their body pains. Restore Hyper Wellness has advanced technologies in cryotherapy and IV drip to accelerate healing and rejuvenate the human body into a hyper state of wellness, striving to grant their patients above-average productivity.

Having created a new market that has little competition, Restore Hyper Wellness may be well-positioned to continue to experience success. Restore Hyper Wellness provides franchisees with a proven business system and refined operations that allow them to offer customers uniquely advanced personal health care. Their proprietary equipment may have no match because they have refined electronics equipped with artificial intelligence to help them give their customers ultimate health wellness.

What Might Make a Restore Hyper Wellness a Good Choice?

When you sign a contract with Restore Hyper Wellness, it lasts for around one decade and is renewable for a sum. The brand has extensive partnerships with third-party lenders that can help you finance startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. With free marketing support such as SEO, online marketing, social media, and website development, you may always have help from the company to assist your franchise.

The franchise also offers franchisees training, giving dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more than 100 hours of classroom training. They offer site selection support, online support, franchisee intranet platform, and proprietary software to help with advertising.

How To Open a Restore Hyper Wellness Franchise

If you are interested in starting a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

It may be a good idea to reach out to a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you are financially sound enough to own and operate a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise.

Once your application and request to begin a franchise are reviewed and approved, you will have the opportunity to get things settled, and voilà! You will be a franchisee of Restore Hyper Wellness, on your way to making a mark on the world of health care.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
Founded
2014
Leadership
Jim Donnelly, CEO
Corporate Address
3601 S. Congress Ave., #C-200
Austin, TX 78704
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
151
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
155 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,500
Initial Investment
$641,957 - $1,184,535
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Restore Hyper Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
46-52 hours
Classroom Training
143-153 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Restore Hyper Wellness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Restore Hyper Wellness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Restore Hyper Wellness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #78 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #113 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #94 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Restore Hyper Wellness.

British Swim School

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Ranked #352
Request Info

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

My Eyelab

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #100
Learn More

American Family Care

Urgent care/primary care centers
Ranked #141
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing