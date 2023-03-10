Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#78 Ranked #152 last year
- Initial investment
-
$642K - $1.2M
- Units as of 2022
-
155 520.0% over 3 years
Do you want to help people feel better, work harder, and enjoy more satisfaction? Restore Hyper Wellness is here to help you do that. As a health-focused company, Restore Hyper Wellness' goal is to help people manage chronic pain, accelerate the healing of injuries, restore athleticism, and improve the longevity of health.
Since scientific and medical studies support their services, their advanced technology may be ahead of the competition. Founded in 2014 and franchising since 2016, Restore Hyper Wellness has experienced accelerated growth, as it has over 70 franchised units throughout the United States. They plan to open several hundred more in the coming years.
Why You May Want to Start a Restore Hyper Wellness Franchise
Restore Hyper Wellness is a brand for individuals looking to better other people's lives. If you feel the call to serve others, this company offers you the opportunity to help them improve their productivity and ease their body pains. Restore Hyper Wellness has advanced technologies in cryotherapy and IV drip to accelerate healing and rejuvenate the human body into a hyper state of wellness, striving to grant their patients above-average productivity.
Having created a new market that has little competition, Restore Hyper Wellness may be well-positioned to continue to experience success. Restore Hyper Wellness provides franchisees with a proven business system and refined operations that allow them to offer customers uniquely advanced personal health care. Their proprietary equipment may have no match because they have refined electronics equipped with artificial intelligence to help them give their customers ultimate health wellness.
What Might Make a Restore Hyper Wellness a Good Choice?
When you sign a contract with Restore Hyper Wellness, it lasts for around one decade and is renewable for a sum. The brand has extensive partnerships with third-party lenders that can help you finance startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. With free marketing support such as SEO, online marketing, social media, and website development, you may always have help from the company to assist your franchise.
The franchise also offers franchisees training, giving dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more than 100 hours of classroom training. They offer site selection support, online support, franchisee intranet platform, and proprietary software to help with advertising.
How To Open a Restore Hyper Wellness Franchise
If you are interested in starting a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
It may be a good idea to reach out to a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you are financially sound enough to own and operate a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise.
Once your application and request to begin a franchise are reviewed and approved, you will have the opportunity to get things settled, and voilà! You will be a franchisee of Restore Hyper Wellness, on your way to making a mark on the world of health care.
Company Overview
About Restore Hyper Wellness
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Jim Donnelly, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3601 S. Congress Ave., #C-200
Austin, TX 78704
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 151
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 155 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Restore Hyper Wellness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $44,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $641,957 - $1,184,535
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Restore Hyper Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 46-52 hours
- Classroom Training
- 143-153 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Restore Hyper Wellness? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Restore Hyper Wellness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Restore Hyper Wellness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Restore Hyper Wellness.
British Swim School
HomeVestors of America
My Eyelab
American Family Care
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.