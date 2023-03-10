Richard's Painting

Painting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$50K - $96K
Units as of 2022
8 700.0% over 3 years
Richard's Painting specializes in interior and exterior residential and commercial painting as well as pressure washing services. The company boasts what it believes to be a solid business model, laser-focused techniques, unmatched customer service, and technology that simplifies transactions for clients. Above anything, Richard's Painting promises top-notch results by painting with integrity. 

Richard Gould founded the company in 1999 in an attempt to provide the market with painters who won't cut corners when no one's looking and will perform their jobs correctly each time, with pride. From its humble beginnings in Salisbury, North Carolina, Richard's Painting started franchising in 2019. There are now multiple Richard’s Painting locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Richard's Painting Franchise

If you are looking for an opportunity that feels like a personal calling as much as a business, you might want to open a Richard's Painting franchise. Unlike some others, Richard's Painting attempts to invest by attaching a face to their name. They like to shake hands with their clients, give sincere professional advice, and make them feel like family.

You don't need any business experience to be a Richard’s Painting franchisee, but you have to be committed. Richard's Painting offers full support from the ground up, so you may be poised for success as you go. They will help with operations, marketing, purchasing, accounting, legalities, research, and development. With the executive team’s decades of experience in the industry, you may be able to trust that you're in expert hands.  

What Might Make a Richard's Painting Franchise a Good Choice?

Strategy is one of the most vital attributes of Richard's Painting. They have a solid but straightforward operating model proven to work for over two decades. They're well differentiated in the market, and according to existing franchisees, a fairly tight-knit bunch. 

Opening a Richard's Painting franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Richard's Painting franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a Richard's Painting Franchise

As you decide if opening a Richard's Painting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Richard's Painting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Richard's Painting franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Richard's Painting brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and more.

Company Overview

About Richard's Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
1999
Parent Company
RPG Franchising LLC
Leadership
Richard Gould, President
Corporate Address
112 E. Council St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Richard's Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$50,200 - $96,250
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Richard's Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Richard's Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
