- 2025 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#261 Ranked #269 last year
- Initial investment
-
$147K - $1.2M
- Units as of 2025
-
133 7.3% over 3 years
The restaurant business is highly competitive, especially if you plan to open a new pizza joint in your local area. But you don’t have to build up a brand from nothing; instead, you can start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise business and give yourself an immediate business advantage.
Rosati’s Pizza offers authentic Chicago-style pizza and Italian food, and it has been one of the most popular pizza brands in the restaurant franchise industry for decades.
Rosati’s Pizza brings years of experience in all things pizza, from deep dish to thin crust to its overall brand and new franchisees, making it the perfect partner if you want to invest in yourself and provide delicious pizza to hungry eaters for years to come.
Of course, you need to know whether a Rosati’s Pizza franchise is a wise investment. Keep reading for a closer look.
Why should you start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise?
There’s much to like about the Rosati’s Pizza franchise opportunity, starting with a long history of successful pizza cooking.
When you become a Rosati’s Pizza franchisee, you'll benefit from the brand and immediate marketing leg-up that Rosati's brings. That extra brand recognition will help you get hungry diners in your franchised location sooner rather than later.
You may also like running an Italian-inspired Chicago pizza joint with dine-in and carryout options.
Franchise owners here enjoy high gross sales, a training program in Schaumburg, Illinois and a menu they can be proud of, including pizzas, sports pub fare and pasta – all made from the original Rosati family recipes.
Perhaps more importantly, Rosati’s Pizza has a tried-and-tested system to help you succeed as a new small business entrepreneur. This includes extensive marketing training and two to four weeks of on-site operations training.
Furthermore, Rosati’s Pizza has established relationships with various financing and supply vendors. As a result, you won’t have any difficulty securing the liquid capital you need to start your new pizza franchise. You’ll also be able to stock your franchise with excellent ingredients routinely.
As part of the International Franchise Association, the Pizza Industry Council and the National Restaurant Association, Rosati’s Pizza has the extensive experience and know-how you need to succeed as a business owner.
With Rosati’s Pizza’s support resources and guidance, you can successfully run a pizza restaurant even if you don’t have much business experience yet.
That said, remember that Rosati’s Pizza seeks highly qualified individuals to become future franchisees. That means if you have sales experience or, even better, experience running a restaurant in your past, you’ll be more likely to be approved for a stellar franchise agreement.
Does Rosati’s offer exclusive territory?
One of the downsides of running a Rosati’s franchise is the lack of territory exclusivity. You may have to compete with other Rosati’s Pizza franchised locations if you sign up to run a restaurant in a particularly competitive or high-value area, you may have to compete with other Rosati's Pizza franchised locations.
That doesn’t necessarily mean other Rosati’s Pizza locations will pop up. But you must remember this when choosing your original site and target market.
For example, starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise in an area without an existing pizzeria (or at least one of the same Rosati’s brand) might make more sense.
In addition, you’ll have to consider other pizzerias and pizza brands in your local area before opening up a shop. The last thing you want to do is inundate a given target market with even more pizza.
Even in the best-case scenario, you and other pizzerias will compete over the same limited audiences. To that end, rely on Rosati’s corporate team to help you find the perfect place for your restaurant.
What are current franchisees saying about Rosati’s Pizza?
Despite the above flaw, Rosati’s Pizza franchisees usually have nothing but good things to say about their business arrangements. Indeed, this franchisor does everything it can to ensure that new franchisees feel supported from start to finish.
Many franchisee reviews note the extensive support resources and financial assistance they benefit from through Rosati’s Pizza corporate.
They also enjoy that long-time diners at Rosati’s Pizza restaurants repeatedly return because of the quality and delicious flavors of this brand's Chicago-style pizza.
Therefore, if you want to take pride in your food and don’t just want to run a financially successful business, starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchised location could be a wise idea.
Related: 100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500 | Entrepreneur
What support resources does Rosati’s Pizza offer franchisees?
Rosati’s Pizza provides many different ongoing and marketing support resources to take advantage of.
For example, when you are still looking for an excellent site for your pizzeria, Rosati’s Pizza’s corporate officers will help you locate the perfect place for your future restaurant, plus help you negotiate with lease owners if you need assistance. Once your business is ready to begin operations, you’ll receive grand opening support, plus training in security and safety procedures.
In the long term, Rosati’s Pizza gives all franchisees access to marketing ad templates, social media advertising support, email marketing assistance and website development resources.
With these digital resources, you can craft and launch an effective online marketing campaign targeting your local audience.
The loyalty program will also help you supplement your income, bringing people back. All in all, you shouldn’t have any difficulty launching a new store, even if you haven’t run a pizzeria before, thanks to all the support that Rosati’s offers.
Related: Getting Into the Growing Business of Fast-Casual Pizza
How much does starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise cost?
Before you sign any contract paperwork, you’ll want to know how much it costs to begin a Rosati’s Pizza franchise location, especially since it can take time for your restaurant to start turning a profit.
Regarding your initial investment, you should expect to pay between $140,000 and $1.2 million on average. That's because although Rosati’s Pizza charges a relatively low initial franchise fee of $30,000, it does require you to have $80,000 in liquid cash and a net worth of at least $250,000.
The much higher cost could apply to your situation if you try to set up a new pizza restaurant in a competitive market or a place with very high real estate prices. Furthermore, don’t forget that you’ll have to pay a relatively reasonable 5% royalty fee plus an ad royalty fee of $350 per month.
These costs are manageable and affordable, particularly if real estate prices aren’t yet astronomical in your market.
Your term of agreement is 20 years, though, so be sure that the costs you agree to in your franchise agreement are manageable for several decades, as you may not have a chance to renegotiate those costs for some time.
Does Rosati’s offer financial aid?
Yes. Specifically, Rosati’s Pizza provides a 25% discount on the franchise fee for all veterans. But even if you aren't a veteran, Rosati’s Pizza does give you access to third-party lending resources so you can access financing for your franchise fee, startup costs and inventory.
Many of these third-party lenders can be used or contracted for long-term financial assistance, not just initial loans, as you begin your business.
Related: Should I Open a Pizza Franchise Abroad?
How much training is required to start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise?
Running a pizza restaurant takes a lot of specialized knowledge, particularly compared to other eateries. To that end, Rosati’s Pizza requires all new franchisees to complete 292 hours of on-the-job training and 8 hours of classroom training.
The basic classroom training covers some of the core business topics you should have learned if you have some business experience. The on-the-job training is more important.
During this training module, you’ll learn everything there is to know about running a pizzeria, including how to make pizza, where the ingredients come from and how to clean the ovens.
Rosati’s Chicago-style pizza is particularly important for the brand, so you must know how to prepare it properly. Rosati’s Pizza corporate also provides you with training resources so you can continue to staff up your business with new employees while ensuring that standards remain high.
Start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise today
With all the above benefits, there’s no reason not to consider starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise today.
Check out Entrepreneur’s other articles for more information about Rosati’s Pizza and other franchise opportunities.
Company Overview
About Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises)
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2006 (19 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|10
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
|# of Units
|133 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$35,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$147,200 - $1,249,000
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$250,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$80,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|25% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|20 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|292 hours
|Classroom Training
|8 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|6-8
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
