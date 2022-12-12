Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises)

Pizza, Italian food
FREE Franchise Guide!
2025 Franchise 500 Rank
#261 Ranked #269 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$147K - $1.2M
Units as of 2025
133 Increase 7.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The restaurant business is highly competitive, especially if you plan to open a new pizza joint in your local area. But you don’t have to build up a brand from nothing; instead, you can start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise business and give yourself an immediate business advantage.

Rosati’s Pizza offers authentic Chicago-style pizza and Italian food, and it has been one of the most popular pizza brands in the restaurant franchise industry for decades.

Rosati’s Pizza brings years of experience in all things pizza, from deep dish to thin crust to its overall brand and new franchisees, making it the perfect partner if you want to invest in yourself and provide delicious pizza to hungry eaters for years to come.

Of course, you need to know whether a Rosati’s Pizza franchise is a wise investment. Keep reading for a closer look.

Why should you start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise?

There’s much to like about the Rosati’s Pizza franchise opportunity, starting with a long history of successful pizza cooking.

When you become a Rosati’s Pizza franchisee, you'll benefit from the brand and immediate marketing leg-up that Rosati's brings. That extra brand recognition will help you get hungry diners in your franchised location sooner rather than later.

You may also like running an Italian-inspired Chicago pizza joint with dine-in and carryout options.

Franchise owners here enjoy high gross sales, a training program in Schaumburg, Illinois and a menu they can be proud of, including pizzas, sports pub fare and pasta – all made from the original Rosati family recipes.

Perhaps more importantly, Rosati’s Pizza has a tried-and-tested system to help you succeed as a new small business entrepreneur. This includes extensive marketing training and two to four weeks of on-site operations training.

Furthermore, Rosati’s Pizza has established relationships with various financing and supply vendors. As a result, you won’t have any difficulty securing the liquid capital you need to start your new pizza franchise. You’ll also be able to stock your franchise with excellent ingredients routinely.

As part of the International Franchise Association, the Pizza Industry Council and the National Restaurant Association, Rosati’s Pizza has the extensive experience and know-how you need to succeed as a business owner.

With Rosati’s Pizza’s support resources and guidance, you can successfully run a pizza restaurant even if you don’t have much business experience yet.

That said, remember that Rosati’s Pizza seeks highly qualified individuals to become future franchisees. That means if you have sales experience or, even better, experience running a restaurant in your past, you’ll be more likely to be approved for a stellar franchise agreement.

Does Rosati’s offer exclusive territory?

One of the downsides of running a Rosati’s franchise is the lack of territory exclusivity. You may have to compete with other Rosati’s Pizza franchised locations if you sign up to run a restaurant in a particularly competitive or high-value area, you may have to compete with other Rosati's Pizza franchised locations.

That doesn’t necessarily mean other Rosati’s Pizza locations will pop up. But you must remember this when choosing your original site and target market.

For example, starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise in an area without an existing pizzeria (or at least one of the same Rosati’s brand) might make more sense.

In addition, you’ll have to consider other pizzerias and pizza brands in your local area before opening up a shop. The last thing you want to do is inundate a given target market with even more pizza.

Even in the best-case scenario, you and other pizzerias will compete over the same limited audiences. To that end, rely on Rosati’s corporate team to help you find the perfect place for your restaurant.

What are current franchisees saying about Rosati’s Pizza?

Despite the above flaw, Rosati’s Pizza franchisees usually have nothing but good things to say about their business arrangements. Indeed, this franchisor does everything it can to ensure that new franchisees feel supported from start to finish.

Many franchisee reviews note the extensive support resources and financial assistance they benefit from through Rosati’s Pizza corporate.

They also enjoy that long-time diners at Rosati’s Pizza restaurants repeatedly return because of the quality and delicious flavors of this brand's Chicago-style pizza.

Therefore, if you want to take pride in your food and don’t just want to run a financially successful business, starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchised location could be a wise idea.

Related: 100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500 | Entrepreneur

What support resources does Rosati’s Pizza offer franchisees?

Rosati’s Pizza provides many different ongoing and marketing support resources to take advantage of.

For example, when you are still looking for an excellent site for your pizzeria, Rosati’s Pizza’s corporate officers will help you locate the perfect place for your future restaurant, plus help you negotiate with lease owners if you need assistance. Once your business is ready to begin operations, you’ll receive grand opening support, plus training in security and safety procedures.

In the long term, Rosati’s Pizza gives all franchisees access to marketing ad templates, social media advertising support, email marketing assistance and website development resources.

With these digital resources, you can craft and launch an effective online marketing campaign targeting your local audience.

The loyalty program will also help you supplement your income, bringing people back. All in all, you shouldn’t have any difficulty launching a new store, even if you haven’t run a pizzeria before, thanks to all the support that Rosati’s offers.

Related: Getting Into the Growing Business of Fast-Casual Pizza

How much does starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise cost?

Before you sign any contract paperwork, you’ll want to know how much it costs to begin a Rosati’s Pizza franchise location, especially since it can take time for your restaurant to start turning a profit.

Regarding your initial investment, you should expect to pay between $140,000 and $1.2 million on average. That's because although Rosati’s Pizza charges a relatively low initial franchise fee of $30,000, it does require you to have $80,000 in liquid cash and a net worth of at least $250,000.

The much higher cost could apply to your situation if you try to set up a new pizza restaurant in a competitive market or a place with very high real estate prices. Furthermore, don’t forget that you’ll have to pay a relatively reasonable 5% royalty fee plus an ad royalty fee of $350 per month.

These costs are manageable and affordable, particularly if real estate prices aren’t yet astronomical in your market.

Your term of agreement is 20 years, though, so be sure that the costs you agree to in your franchise agreement are manageable for several decades, as you may not have a chance to renegotiate those costs for some time.

Does Rosati’s offer financial aid?

Yes. Specifically, Rosati’s Pizza provides a 25% discount on the franchise fee for all veterans. But even if you aren't a veteran, Rosati’s Pizza does give you access to third-party lending resources so you can access financing for your franchise fee, startup costs and inventory.

Many of these third-party lenders can be used or contracted for long-term financial assistance, not just initial loans, as you begin your business.

Related: Should I Open a Pizza Franchise Abroad?

How much training is required to start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise?

Running a pizza restaurant takes a lot of specialized knowledge, particularly compared to other eateries. To that end, Rosati’s Pizza requires all new franchisees to complete 292 hours of on-the-job training and 8 hours of classroom training.

The basic classroom training covers some of the core business topics you should have learned if you have some business experience. The on-the-job training is more important.

During this training module, you’ll learn everything there is to know about running a pizzeria, including how to make pizza, where the ingredients come from and how to clean the ovens.

Rosati’s Chicago-style pizza is particularly important for the brand, so you must know how to prepare it properly. Rosati’s Pizza corporate also provides you with training resources so you can continue to staff up your business with new employees while ensuring that standards remain high.

Start a Rosati’s Pizza franchise today

With all the above benefits, there’s no reason not to consider starting a Rosati’s Pizza franchise today.

Check out Entrepreneur’s other articles for more information about Rosati’s Pizza and other franchise opportunities.

 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises)

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza
Founded 1964
Parent Company Rosati's Pizza Enterprises Inc.
Leadership Tim McCarthy, VP of Franchise Development
Corporate Address 524 W State St., #A
Geneva, IL 60134
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2006 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ 10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 133 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$147,200 - $1,249,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$80,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 292 hours
Classroom Training 8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 6-8
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #261 in 2025

Franchise 500
Food

Ranked #76 in 2025

Top Food Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #41 in 2025

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Rosati's Pizza (Rosati's Pizza Enterprises).

Moe's Southwest Grill

description
Mexican food

McAlister's Deli

description
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes

Sam the Concrete Man

description
Residential and commercial concrete services

Baya Bar

description
Acai, pitaya, and coconut bowls; smoothies, juices, avocado toast, coffee

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists with This Franchise That Makes STEM Fun

High Touch-High Tech franchisees operate without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

How to Turn Your Franchise Conference Into a Year-Round Growth Engine

How to turn a three-day event into twelve months of storytelling, culture-building and brand momentum.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

The SEO Framework I Used to Scale 70+ Franchise Locations

Here's the modern framework that helps every location rank, attract more customers and reduce marketing costs.

By Fahim Ludin
Franchise

Uncover the Hidden Edge Top Franchisors Use to Win (And It's Not More AI)

The real edge franchisors are using today — and why most entrepreneurs overlook it.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

Franchise Ownership Is Rising Among Women — Here's Why It Matters

Women are turning to franchising because they view it as a smarter and more secure path to business ownership.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Every Thriving Business Owner Must Go Through the 'Hell Zone'

Between your first success and true scale, there lies a brutal, unavoidable stretch.

By David Barr
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing