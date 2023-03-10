Rusty Fenton, Denise Fenton, and Steve Dunn opened the doors to the first Rusty Taco location in 2010. However, the story of this eatery began way before that with the Fentons’ love for food and travel. On one of his travels to Acapulco, Mexico, Rusty took his first bite of a taco from a roadside vendor, and was sold. Rusty began to envision an eatery serving up tasty yet simple delicacies.

Rusty Taco does not claim to boast anything fancy, just lots of flavor. This eatery strives to serve up all this at an affordable price, much like buying tacos from a street vendor in Mexico. Rusty Taco hopes to make each customer feel right at home when they visit, offering food from warm chips to delicious tacos and icy margaritas.

Rusty Taco began franchising soon after opening its first location and has since opened more than 25 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Rusty Taco Franchise

If you are all about big and bold flavors served in a homey setup, then opening a Rusty Taco franchise could be a good decision for you. Franchisees are expected to have a great personality, enjoy working with people, and have a love for good food. Apart from the obvious business know-how that any businessperson should have, you may not need any other prior restaurant experience to run one of these franchises. All the training you need may be provided by Rusty Taco.

Opening a Rusty Taco franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Rusty Taco Franchise a Good Choice?

Rusty Taco provides a street-taco-inspired menu that is authentic and uses fresh ingredients for flavorful yet affordable menu items. It is a restaurant that strives to offer a welcoming and approachable ambiance that could be a place where friends and families love to hang out. The food is made-to-order, unpretentious, and simple. The operations may be simple and manageable, too.

To be part of the Rusty Taco franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Rusty Taco Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Rusty Taco, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Rusty Taco brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.