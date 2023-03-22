Saucy Asian is a counter-serve cafe franchise that brings Korean street food to the United States with classic Latin and California influences. The Saucy Asian franchise highlights the purity of old-fashioned, plant-based Korean cuisine against the more carnivorous food concepts of the West, tied together by innovative fusion sauces.

Behind Saucy Asian is first-time restaurateur Andrew Shinn, who opened the doors of his first Saucy Asian location in 2017. With the franchise, he is counting on flavors that tap into his family’s traditions. Shinn has a degree in international culinary studies, and many of his original recipes were crafted during his studies. Shinn finds fulfillment from offering his native cuisine in ways that everyone around the world can enjoy.

Why You May Want To Start a Saucy Asian Franchise

If you’re thinking of quitting your 9-5 to embark on an exciting career as a restaurant franchisee, opening a Saucy Asian franchise could be a good start. Saucy Asian is currently looking for franchisees who share their mission of providing good food without being boring. If you thrive in an environment where people help each other and do so in an upbeat, inspiring atmosphere, you could be an excellent addition to the Saucy Asian franchise family.

Saucy Asian franchises typically run for a period of ten years, after which you can renew your franchise if you meet their qualifications.

What Might Make a Saucy Asian Franchise a Good Choice?

Saucy Asian utilizes a bold approach to Korean food, combining sauces and meat concepts from around the world to create something completely new. Customers can bowl it, wrap it, fold it, or poke it, and then top it. But don’t forget to side it, chug it, and ice it. Customers may enjoy the customization the Saucy Asian allows while being true to its Korean cuisine.

To be part of the Saucy Asian franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Saucy Asian has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Saucy Asian Franchise

As you decide if opening a Saucy Asian franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Saucy Asian franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Saucy Asian, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Saucy Asian franchising team questions.