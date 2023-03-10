Scissors & Scotch, founded in 2015, is a men’s grooming company in the United States. Scissors & Scotch began franchising in 2017.

With over a dozen locations, they focus on offering men a traditional barber experience with the feel and amenities of a modern spa and a luxurious private lounge.

Why You May Want To Start a Scissors & Scotch Franchise

Scissors & Scotch offers all grooming services geared towards men, from beard trimming and treating to a generic haircut. Their spa-like approach may make each experience unique and relaxing. They prioritize providing an outstanding experience and high-quality services. Scissors & Scotch also provides a private lounge that offers customers beverage options from coffee to beer.

The perfect candidate for a Scissors & Scotch franchisee is a man with no criminal history and at least five years of management experience who can obtain and maintain all required licenses to operate the business. Added advantages include franchise and business ownership experience.

What Might Make a Scissors & Scotch Franchise a Good Choice?

Scissors & Scotch offers a unique business opportunity in an under-occupied niche. Their business model caters to men who, statistically, may have fewer grooming locations built for them. On top of that, their friendly and talented workers, impressive grooming services, and fully-stocked bar may provide an ambiance that keeps customers coming back for more.

With a Scissors & Scotch franchise, you can become your own boss while doing something you are passionate about. The parent company provides you with a great foundation and network to leverage so you are never alone. You also receive blueprints for success based on their proven business model.

To be part of the Scissors & Scotch team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Scissors & Scotch Franchise

As you decide if opening a Scissors & Scotch franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Scissors & Scotch franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scissors & Scotch franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.

If you are awarded a franchise, the Scissors & Scotch franchise team will help you select your site, negotiate your lease, begin construction, and plan a grand opening. During this time, you will also attend training on running a franchise. Scissors & Scotch will offer continuous support and training as you run your franchise.