Scissors & Scotch
Initial investment
$514K - $749K
Units as of 2023
24 140.0% over 3 years
Scissors & Scotch, founded in 2015, is a men’s grooming company in the United States. Scissors & Scotch began franchising in 2017.

With over a dozen locations, they focus on offering men a traditional barber experience with the feel and amenities of a modern spa and a luxurious private lounge.

Why You May Want To Start a Scissors & Scotch Franchise

Scissors & Scotch offers all grooming services geared towards men, from beard trimming and treating to a generic haircut. Their spa-like approach may make each experience unique and relaxing. They prioritize providing an outstanding experience and high-quality services. Scissors & Scotch also provides a private lounge that offers customers beverage options from coffee to beer.

The perfect candidate for a Scissors & Scotch franchisee is a man with no criminal history and at least five years of management experience who can obtain and maintain all required licenses to operate the business. Added advantages include franchise and business ownership experience. 

What Might Make a Scissors & Scotch Franchise a Good Choice?

Scissors & Scotch offers a unique business opportunity in an under-occupied niche. Their business model caters to men who, statistically, may have fewer grooming locations built for them. On top of that, their friendly and talented workers, impressive grooming services, and fully-stocked bar may provide an ambiance that keeps customers coming back for more.

With a Scissors & Scotch franchise, you can become your own boss while doing something you are passionate about. The parent company provides you with a great foundation and network to leverage so you are never alone. You also receive blueprints for success based on their proven business model. 

To be part of the Scissors & Scotch team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Scissors & Scotch Franchise

As you decide if opening a Scissors & Scotch  franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Scissors & Scotch franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scissors & Scotch franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

If you are awarded a franchise, the Scissors & Scotch franchise team will help you select your site, negotiate your lease, begin construction, and plan a grand opening. During this time, you will also attend training on running a franchise. Scissors & Scotch will offer continuous support and training as you run your franchise. 

Company Overview

About Scissors & Scotch

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2015
Parent Company
S & S Franchise Holdings LLC
Leadership
Sean Finley, Cofounder
Corporate Address
1908 Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
24 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Scissors & Scotch franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$514,300 - $749,250
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Scissors & Scotch? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

