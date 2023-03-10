Signing out of account, Standby...
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$514K - $749K
- Units as of 2023
-
24 140.0% over 3 years
Scissors & Scotch, founded in 2015, is a men’s grooming company in the United States. Scissors & Scotch began franchising in 2017.
With over a dozen locations, they focus on offering men a traditional barber experience with the feel and amenities of a modern spa and a luxurious private lounge.
Why You May Want To Start a Scissors & Scotch Franchise
Scissors & Scotch offers all grooming services geared towards men, from beard trimming and treating to a generic haircut. Their spa-like approach may make each experience unique and relaxing. They prioritize providing an outstanding experience and high-quality services. Scissors & Scotch also provides a private lounge that offers customers beverage options from coffee to beer.
The perfect candidate for a Scissors & Scotch franchisee is a man with no criminal history and at least five years of management experience who can obtain and maintain all required licenses to operate the business. Added advantages include franchise and business ownership experience.
What Might Make a Scissors & Scotch Franchise a Good Choice?
Scissors & Scotch offers a unique business opportunity in an under-occupied niche. Their business model caters to men who, statistically, may have fewer grooming locations built for them. On top of that, their friendly and talented workers, impressive grooming services, and fully-stocked bar may provide an ambiance that keeps customers coming back for more.
With a Scissors & Scotch franchise, you can become your own boss while doing something you are passionate about. The parent company provides you with a great foundation and network to leverage so you are never alone. You also receive blueprints for success based on their proven business model.
To be part of the Scissors & Scotch team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Scissors & Scotch Franchise
As you decide if opening a Scissors & Scotch franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Scissors & Scotch franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Scissors & Scotch franchising team questions as part of your due diligence.
If you are awarded a franchise, the Scissors & Scotch franchise team will help you select your site, negotiate your lease, begin construction, and plan a grand opening. During this time, you will also attend training on running a franchise. Scissors & Scotch will offer continuous support and training as you run your franchise.
Company Overview
About Scissors & Scotch
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- S & S Franchise Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Sean Finley, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
1908 Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 24 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Scissors & Scotch franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $514,300 - $749,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-6.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
