Since its founding by Monty M. Walker and his sons Scott and Monty L. in 1982, Screenmobile has been a leader in screen door, window, and porch repairs. From measurements to manufacturing to installation, competent and courteous service technicians go to clients with their mobile store to provide any product they may need.
Screenmobile techs are committed to making sure clients are happy with the final result and that everything works correctly. As a franchisee, you’ll make appointments with clients, drive to their homes or businesses, and set up your Screenmobileworkshop. You’ll take measurements, conduct repairs or manufacture a custom screen, and install it without any gaps or imperfections.
Despite a challenging economy, Screenmobile is still growing and the company is looking to add more franchisees to the family. An ideal client is mechanically inclined, community and family-focused, business savvy, organized, reliable, and hard-working.
Why You May Want to Start a Screenmobile Franchise
Running your own Screenmobile franchise is a great way to build a more balanced life. Franchisees have found that operating a Screenmobile franchise, even with the hard work that goes into the business, is a liberating experience. Regular work hours are 7am–5pm, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll be working the entire time. You set your own appointment hours. Owners love the balance between life and work that they find with the business.
Franchisees also receive extensive training–both in the classroom and on the job–and ongoing support during their tenure. This includes security, online support, field operations, conventions, and extensive marketing services.Screenmobile places an emphasis on customer service, resulting in happy customers that return when the need arises. They stress the importance of always answering the phone and creating a friendly, professional relationship with the client.
What Makes Screenmobile Franchise a Good Choice?
As a mobile screen repair franchise, you go where the windows go. The company's innovative tent trailer mobile workshop makes work easier for franchisees. Anything you need as a screen tech you take with you—no running out in the middle of a job to the hardware store! Because of this, you could tap into a potential client base in both residential and commercial areas.
In addition, the average of all investments made is generally lower than annual gross sales. There are also monthly royalty fees to keep up advertising. However, if you are a veteran, you’ll often receive a discount off of the initial franchise fee. If you are worried about securing funding for your franchise, Screenmobile has relationships with third-party financing services.
How to Open Your Own Screenmobile Franchise
To start a Screenmobile franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. The first step after meeting financial qualifications is to evaluate your location. You'll want to take a look at the homes in your area, with the idea that a higher concentration of screened-in porches and sunrooms is ideal.
When you're ready, you can chat with a Screenmobile franchise representative to talk about next steps. After making sure you meet the initial qualifications, franchise developers will have you schedule a discovery day visit. During your trip, the Screenmobile executive team can answer any questions and help you feel confident as you open the door to becoming a Screenmobile franchisee.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Screenmobile franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $118,375 - $204,170
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $100/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Screenmobile offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
- Third Party Financing
- Screenmobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
