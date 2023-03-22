Screenmobile
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#163 Ranked #142 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$118K - $204K
Units as of 2022
149 22.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Since its founding by Monty M. Walker and his sons Scott and Monty L. in 1982, Screenmobile has been a leader in screen door, window, and porch repairs. From measurements to manufacturing to installation, competent and courteous service technicians go to clients with their mobile store to provide any product they may need. 

Screenmobile techs are committed to making sure clients are happy with the final result and that everything works correctly. As a franchisee, you’ll make appointments with clients, drive to their homes or businesses, and set up your Screenmobileworkshop. You’ll take measurements, conduct repairs or manufacture a custom screen, and install it without any gaps or imperfections. 

Despite a challenging economy, Screenmobile is still growing and the company is looking to add more franchisees to the family. An ideal client is mechanically inclined, community and family-focused, business savvy, organized, reliable, and hard-working.

Why You May Want to Start a Screenmobile Franchise

Running your own Screenmobile franchise is a great way to build a more balanced life. Franchisees have found that operating a Screenmobile franchise, even with the hard work that goes into the business, is a liberating experience. Regular work hours are 7am–5pm, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll be working the entire time. You set your own appointment hours. Owners love the balance between life and work that they find with the business.

Franchisees also receive extensive training–both in the classroom and on the job–and ongoing support during their tenure. This includes security, online support, field operations, conventions, and extensive marketing services.Screenmobile places an emphasis on customer service, resulting in happy customers that return when the need arises. They stress the importance of always answering the phone and creating a friendly, professional relationship with the client.

What Makes Screenmobile Franchise a Good Choice?

As a mobile screen repair franchise, you go where the windows go. The company's innovative tent trailer mobile workshop makes work easier for franchisees. Anything you need as a screen tech you take with you—no running out in the middle of a job to the hardware store! Because of this, you could tap into a potential client base in both residential and commercial areas.

In addition, the average of all investments made is generally lower than annual gross sales. There are also monthly royalty fees to keep up advertising. However, if you are a veteran, you’ll often receive a discount off of the initial franchise fee. If you are worried about securing funding for your franchise, Screenmobile has relationships with third-party financing services.

How to Open Your Own Screenmobile Franchise

To start a Screenmobile franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. The first step after meeting financial qualifications is to evaluate your location. You'll want to take a look at the homes in your area, with the idea that a higher concentration of screened-in porches and sunrooms is ideal. 

When you're ready, you can chat with a Screenmobile franchise representative to talk about next steps. After making sure you meet the initial qualifications, franchise developers will have you schedule a discovery day visit. During your trip, the Screenmobile executive team can answer any questions and help you feel confident as you open the door to becoming a Screenmobile franchisee. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Screenmobile

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1982
Leadership
Scott Walker, CEO
Corporate Address
72050 Corporate Wy., #A
Thousand Palms, CA 92276
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
149 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Screenmobile franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$118,375 - $204,170
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Screenmobile offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Third Party Financing
Screenmobile has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Screenmobile? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Screenmobile landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Screenmobile ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #163 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #16 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #31 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Screenmobile.

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations
Ranked #117
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing