Since its founding by Monty M. Walker and his sons Scott and Monty L. in 1982, Screenmobile has been a leader in screen door, window, and porch repairs. From measurements to manufacturing to installation, competent and courteous service technicians go to clients with their mobile store to provide any product they may need.

Screenmobile techs are committed to making sure clients are happy with the final result and that everything works correctly. As a franchisee, you’ll make appointments with clients, drive to their homes or businesses, and set up your Screenmobileworkshop. You’ll take measurements, conduct repairs or manufacture a custom screen, and install it without any gaps or imperfections.

Despite a challenging economy, Screenmobile is still growing and the company is looking to add more franchisees to the family. An ideal client is mechanically inclined, community and family-focused, business savvy, organized, reliable, and hard-working.

Why You May Want to Start a Screenmobile Franchise

Running your own Screenmobile franchise is a great way to build a more balanced life. Franchisees have found that operating a Screenmobile franchise, even with the hard work that goes into the business, is a liberating experience. Regular work hours are 7am–5pm, but that doesn’t mean that you’ll be working the entire time. You set your own appointment hours. Owners love the balance between life and work that they find with the business.

Franchisees also receive extensive training–both in the classroom and on the job–and ongoing support during their tenure. This includes security, online support, field operations, conventions, and extensive marketing services.Screenmobile places an emphasis on customer service, resulting in happy customers that return when the need arises. They stress the importance of always answering the phone and creating a friendly, professional relationship with the client.

What Makes Screenmobile Franchise a Good Choice?

As a mobile screen repair franchise, you go where the windows go. The company's innovative tent trailer mobile workshop makes work easier for franchisees. Anything you need as a screen tech you take with you—no running out in the middle of a job to the hardware store! Because of this, you could tap into a potential client base in both residential and commercial areas.

In addition, the average of all investments made is generally lower than annual gross sales. There are also monthly royalty fees to keep up advertising. However, if you are a veteran, you’ll often receive a discount off of the initial franchise fee. If you are worried about securing funding for your franchise, Screenmobile has relationships with third-party financing services.

How to Open Your Own Screenmobile Franchise

To start a Screenmobile franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment and potential setup fees. The first step after meeting financial qualifications is to evaluate your location. You'll want to take a look at the homes in your area, with the idea that a higher concentration of screened-in porches and sunrooms is ideal.

When you're ready, you can chat with a Screenmobile franchise representative to talk about next steps. After making sure you meet the initial qualifications, franchise developers will have you schedule a discovery day visit. During your trip, the Screenmobile executive team can answer any questions and help you feel confident as you open the door to becoming a Screenmobile franchisee.