Seek Wellbeing

Medical home based primary, transitional care, and advanced illness management services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$103K - $132K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Seek Wellbeing

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Senior Care
Founded 2017
Parent Company Seek Wellbeing Franchise LLC
Leadership Dr. Johanna Gaskins franchise@swbhousecalls.com, CEO
Corporate Address 10040 Pentland Hills Way
Bristow, VA 20136
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Seek Wellbeing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$60,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$102,500 - $132,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$96,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Seek Wellbeing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing Seek Wellbeing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20 hours
Classroom Training 34 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

